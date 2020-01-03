advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – An organization in Lackawanna County ensures that people in need have the means to stay warm this winter.

At the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton, hats, scarves and gloves are put in bags for people in need.

“We live in a community where a number of patients are unable to provide these things for themselves or their children. Our goal is to offer that, “Dr. said. Erin McFadden at the Wright Center.

advertisement

Over the past few years, volunteers have helped hang bags on trees in public spaces, but this year they are expanding the project and offering new or carefully used coats to both patients and community members in need.

“Some people don’t have the means for accessibility to get simple things like coats and gloves, and with cold weather and harsh weather they need it. So we’re here to help them as we can. It’s as simple as give them a pair of gloves, “said Wane Center practice manager Shane Cobert.

The Wright Center already has some donations at its five locations, but he hopes for your help to fill their bags.

“As long as we have things to spend, we will do it until the end of March,” said Cobert.

Anyone who needs a coat or accessory for winter weather can stop at the Wright Center during office hours, without asking questions.

Dr. McFadden says that these simple donations can make a big difference during the cold winter months.

“Living in the Northeast with the cold weather and the conditions, when you are exposed to the cold elements outside, especially the cold and the young age and the elderly, you run the risk of hypothermia, freezing, you want to make sure you are well are covered and have the right body temperature, and minimize your exposure to cold, “said Dr. McFadden.

If you wear cold weather that you want to donate, you can contact the Wright Center at one of their locations.

41.408969

-75.662412

.

advertisement