Agriculture

January 22, 2020 against World Resources Institute

Originally published on WRI’s Resource Institute blog.

From Charles Iceland

Thousands of people took to the streets of southern Iraq in July 2018. Their anger resulted from a litany of problems, everything from poor public services to lack of job opportunities to widespread government corruption. Many did not have access to clean water, with more than 120,000 people in the hospital after drinking contaminated water in Basra. Others were confronted with frequent power outages.

The demonstrations quickly became violent. Security forces used live ammunition, tear gas and water cannons to control the crowd. Although protests eventually died, they ran out again in October 2019 in a number of cities in Iraq for the same reasons.

This type of violent conflict usually occurs when several problems come together: corruption and inequality, unemployment, water and electricity shortages and more. But what if we could predict conflicts that would allow actors to solve problems before they became deadly?

The new Global Early Warning Tool from Water, Peace and Security (WPS) aims to do exactly that.

The tool uses machine learning to estimate the risk of conflicts in the coming 12 months in Africa, the Middle East and South and Southeast Asia. The model identifies patterns between violent conflicts and more than 80 ecological, economic and social variables that go back 20 years, and then compares those patterns with current conditions to identify potential hotspots. The tool currently shows that around 2,000 administrative districts in the South – about 14% of all respondents – are at risk of violent conflicts between October 2019 and September 2020. In parts of Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Mali and elsewhere such a conflict could be partially correlated with problems with water resources.

As with the first medical screening tests, we have developed the model to predict too much to detect as many conflicts as possible and to offer opportunities for preventive measures. Once a conflict is detected, further analysis is needed to verify and understand the exact nature of a problem.

How do we predict conflicts? Zoom in on southern Iraq, Iran and Mali

Conflicts occur for many reasons, but water – or the lack thereof – often plays a role. For this reason we often refer to water risks such as scarcity, flooding and pollution as ‘threat multipliers’. The WPS platform is the first time that a conflict forecasting model has used conditions for water resources to assess violent conflicts.

A few hotspots where water may play a role:

South Iraq

Returning to southern Iraq, we can see that an emerging conflict (defined as a conflict that leads to at least 10 deaths) is predicted for the Basra region until September 2020.

At the same time, the Iraqi unemployment rate fluctuates around 8% (double that of young people), while corruption is moderately high to high, depending on the indicator used.

A lack of clean, accessible water also seems to be a potential multiplier. Water stress (a measure of competition between users) is unsustainably high in much of the Tigris-Euphrates basin, including in Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Syria. The Tigris and Euphrates rivers account for more than 98% of all the water used in Iraq. And there are other problems with the available water. Falling streams in the Tigris and the Euphrates ensure that salt water from the Persian Gulf flows upstream, polluting the freshwater supply in southern Iraq and destroying agricultural land.

The WPS Global Early Warning Tool also contains indicators that do not appear in the model, but that nevertheless offer a useful context. For example, the level of untreated waste water in Iraq is very high. It is therefore not surprising that much of the water available in southern Iraq is unsuitable for drinking. The tool also shows Iraq as the country of origin for 1 million to 5 million refugees, an indicator of a society under stress.

The Global Early Warning Tool is only the first step in a multi-step process. WPS regional aid programs can identify other risk factors – such as upstream dams, climate change, inefficient water use in agriculture and cities, and more – that can further aggravate the challenges of water supply in Southern Iraq and increase the risk of violent conflicts. The regional tools can also support decision-makers in assessing the effects of proposed interventions.

I ran

For the period from October 2019 to September 2020, the Global Early Warning Tool projects emerging conflict in a number of regions of Iran, including in Sistan and Baluchestan Province (Southeast Iran), Khuzestan Province (Southwest Iran) and territories along the western border with Iraq. The risk of conflicts may increase due to economic factors. The unemployment rate is 12%; youth unemployment is more than double. Inflation was less than 10% in 2017, but rose to more than 30% in 2018, largely due to US sanctions.

Water stress levels are high or extremely high throughout the country. Drought and flooding are both continuing problems due to the high seasonal and inter-annual variability of the water supply. A large part of the country suffered from multi-year drought until the end of last year, when drought conditions gave way to devastating floods. The level of untreated waste water is also high and poor water quality is a major concern in places such as Sistan and Baluchestan province and Khuzestan province.

Central and South Mali

For the period from October 2019 to September 2020, the Global Early Warning Tool continuously projects conflict in much of North and Central Mali, and an emerging conflict in the southern part of the country. The population of Mali has grown very quickly. Bamako, the capital, has more than tripled the population density in the last 20 years. There are other important risk factors: both poverty and ethnic fractionation, looking at a number of characteristics of different cultural groups in a given region, are among the highest in the world.

With the growing population and population density, more and more people in rural areas are competing for the same water and land. The increasing competition for natural resources creates a further tension of ethnic differences and contributes to the increasing violence between farmers and farmers. Violence was usually limited to the northern regions of the country until a few years ago, but has since increased in central Mali. The Early Warning Tool now predicts that violence will migrate further south to the region around Bamako.

Use data to prevent water-related conflicts before they become violent

The good news is that while solutions are not easy to implement, they can exist and help reduce violent conflicts. In Iraq, for example, repairing and greatly expanding water and sewage systems in large cities would help alleviate concerns about government corruption and the lack of basic services. Comprehensive cross-border water sharing agreements on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers can increase water flow to Iraq. Water use restrictions in areas where demand is too high and improvements in water efficiency in both agricultural and urban environments can help regulate supply. Iraq must also take steps to adapt to a warmer and drier future, as the effects of climate change are already becoming visible.

The WPS Partnership is currently investigating how it can help Iraqi stakeholders to evaluate and implement some of these solutions. In collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq, we have developed a water supply and water quality model for southern Iraq and modeled the relationship between local hydrology and displacement of people. Organizations such as the Ministry of Water Resources and IOM can use these resources to reduce further social unrest and to ensure an adequate response to increased migration pressure.

And with potential conflicts popping up in fragile states this year, others such as development and disaster relief organizations must follow their lead. By starting with good data, we can reduce risks such as water stress before they contribute to regional destabilization and loss of lives.

FIND OUT MORE: Listen to the podcast below for more information about the Water, Peace and Security Partnership and Global Early Warning Tool.

Water, Peace and Security Partnership and Global Early Warning Tool

The WPS partnership includes IHE Delft, WRI, Deltares, The Hague Center for Strategic Studies, Wetlands International and International Alert, as well as affiliated partners the Pacific Institute, Oregon State University and New America.

The tool is built on the Resource Watch API, which provides access to almost real-time data on conflicts, water availability and food safety. Various WPS partners contribute data and knowledge to the development of the tool.

Different problems are combined to make conflicts likely. “Number of local populations” and “density of local population” are in first and third place in terms of importance in the model. The population density of Basra has doubled in the last 20 years; it is possible that the population is growing faster than the economy – or can support local water resources.

