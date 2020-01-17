advertisement

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series after the youthful sensation Anshu Malik was satisfied with a silver price in a 57 kg competition on Friday.

Vinesh defeated two strong Chinese rivals on their way to the 53kg gold medal battle by defeating Ecudors Luisa Elizabeth Valverde 4-0.

Vinesh had shown immense upper body strength and shook her competitor with shoulders without being able to attack.

She won through technical superiority against Khrystyna Bereza (10: 0) and Lannuan Luo (15: 5) before winning against Qianyu Pang (4: 2).

If the win against the Ukrainian Bereza was spectacular double attacks, the quarter-final win against the Luo was much harder than indicated on the finish line.

Luo was a strong opponent who led 5-2 at the end of the first half, but Vinesh turned it out of nothing with intelligent points in the second half.

She threw Luo twice between the legs when the Chinese woman held her from behind.

With two wrestlers with immense upper body strength, it was a sight to get the upper hand from standing.

Vinesh fought a measured fight against Pang in the semi-finals and was in control. With two losses in each period, she led 4-0 and only gave points towards the end of the fight.

Vinesh will now fight with Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melemdres from Ecuador for her first gold of the season.

The 18-year-old Anshu wore her brilliant form from the tests of her first international tournament in the A-Class, but could not repeat it in the fight for the gold medal and lost to the Nigerian Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The 18-year-old was very dominant until the final and beat the American Jenna Rose Burkert, Grace Bullen from Norway, the 2019 world champion Linda Morais from Canada on her way to the final. Anshu had angered World Cup bronze medalist Pooja Dhanda during the exams.

But Divya Kakran returned empty-handed after losing the fight for the 68 kg bronze medal against Danielle Suzanne Lappage from Canada.

Nirmala Devi, who competed with 50 kg, lost her semi-final against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt and later against Victoria Lacey Anthony to miss a medal. Nevertheless, it has potential.

Nirmala was consistently aggressive against Hildebrandt and responded to leg attacks, but the American remained solid in her defense and recalled the tactics Vinesh had used against her at the 2019 World Championships in Nur Sultan.

In men’s freestyle, Satyawart Kadiyan (97 kg) and Sumit Mailk (125 kg) were eliminated after their defeats in the quarter-finals.

Kadiyan lost 0-2 to Ukrainian Murazi Mchedlidze, while Sumit lost to Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi due to technical superiority.

