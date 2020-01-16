advertisement

Anshu Malik reached the final of the 57 kg competition at the event in the Rome ranking on Thursday and secured a silver medal for the impressive debut of the teenager at a high level.

Anshu prevailed against her American competitor Jenna Rose Burkert and ended the semifinals in the first round with a series of moves that started with a defeat after an attack on the left leg. The junior Asian master then quickly made intestinal keys and gained technical superiority.

The 18-year-old had deprived the 2018 World Cup bronze medalist of a place in the Indian team during the tests. Anshu had started with a technical superiority victory over the Spanish Maria Victoria Baez Dlione and then won against Linda Morais and Grace Jacob Bullen.

She will now fight Nigeria’s Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in the final. While Anshu was beaming, Sonam Malik, who had stunned the bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics, Sakshi Malik, lost her first 62kg fight due to technical superiority over American Macey Ellen Kilty.

At 68 kg, Divya Kakran fights for a bronze medal after losing her semi-finals against Feng Zhou from China due to technical superiority. At 76 kg, Kiran was pushed out of the competition by Estonba after losing to Epp Maee in the quarter-finals.

In the Greco-Roman competition, Sunil Kumar won silver in the 87 kg class after losing 1: 2 against Hungarian Viktor Lorincz.

However, the Indian squad is still fighting for the gold medal. Gurpreet Singh reached the final of the 82 kg with a dominant show. He lost no point in the semifinals against the American John Walter Stefanowicz and won 5-0. Before that, he won in the quarterfinals against the Ukrainian Dmytro Gardubei due to technical superiority.

Sajan Bhanwal (77 kg) is in the competition for the bronze medal and will compete against the Turkish Emrah Kus. Sachin Rana (60 kg) and Ashu (67 kg) missed the podium after losing their respective play-offs in bronze.

