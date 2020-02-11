advertisement

Sakshi Malik is desperately looking for another round of exams to stay in competition for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics as she prepares for the upcoming Asian wrestling championships in the non-Olympic category.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Rio was humiliated by two-time Cadet World Champion Sonam Malik during the tests in the 62 kg category.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has already made it clear that there may be new tests if the performance of the winners at the tournament in Italy and the Asian championship is not satisfactory.

Sonam had lost the first round of the ranking in Rome, but if she manages to finish on the podium during the Asian Championship, which starts in New Delhi on February 18, the WFI may not stop her from qualifying to participate in the Asia Olympics in Rome in March.

“I am confident of another round. If I qualify with it, I have two more chances: qualifying for the Asian and qualifying for the Olympic Games. I want to qualify for the two main tournaments, ”said Sakshi.

“The preparations for the AWC were good. I will do my best, be it in a competition, and win medals. I work hard on my technique. I have to make sure that I don’t repeat the same mistakes I made in previous tournaments, ”she added.

During the exams, 18-year-old Sonam was 6-10 behind, but scored a 4-point throw to shock Sakshi.

Sakshi then got the chance to compete in the Asian championships in the non-Olympic 65 kg category.

“I watch opponents in the same weight class and try to improvise with my strategies and techniques. There are innumerable weaknesses in wrestling, be it in technology, defense or attack. Most importantly, our minds work in a match every second, ”she said.

“Not being alert for even a second can result in your defense being exposed or being attacked in the last few seconds,” Sakshi concluded.

