Indian wrestler Ravinder Kumar was suspended for four years on Friday for failing a doping test, but the National Anti-Doping Agency caused confusion by honoring him as a silver medalist, which was not the case.

In a statement on its social media page, NADA announced that the wrestler caught for doping had won silver at the U23 World Cup last year. It later turned out that the attribution was wrong since he had not won such a medal.

It was Ravinder Dahiya who won a silver medal at the World Championships last year. Ravinder Dahiya said he had not been tested by NADA.

“I am not the Ravinder that NADA mentions. I have not been tested by NADA. I worked with the Air Force and not the police, ”Ravinder Dahiya told PTI.

The wrestler who failed the test was collected by the NADA doping control officer during the 67th All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in February and March last year in Jaipur.

He was temporarily suspended by NADA on May 14 last year.

“His sample analysis showed that 19-norandrosterone (metabolite of nandrolone) at a concentration of more than 15 ng / ml, buprenorphine and its metabolite norbuprenorphine, narcotic mephentermine and its metabolite phentermine and the stimulant Heptaminol listed under category S6 are according to the specified substance the 2019 WADA prohibition list, ”said NADA.

Ravinder Kumar refrained from B-sample analysis and said that he used the medication for treatment and had a little more time to defend himself. Despite sufficient time given to the athlete, he decided not to attend the oral hearing on December 3 last year.

“He still had seven days to present his case at an ex parte hearing. However, he still failed to present documents to the jury to support his case. He was therefore treated ex parte, ”said NADA.

“The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Commission has therefore suspended Ravinder Kumar for a period of four years from his provisional suspension date (May 14, 2019) because his case was an unspecified substance.”

NADA said the anti-doping disciplinary panel had also “ordered that, under Rule 10.08, all other competition results that Ravinder achieved from the date of his sampling, with all of the resulting consequences, including loss of medals, points and Prizes to be disqualified “.

NADA had informed the athlete that, according to Article 2.1.1 of the regulations, it was his personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance got into his body.

“He was therefore guilty of violating the anti-doping rules. In addition, the athlete did not state the drug on his doping control form and did not apply for or grant a therapeutic authorization, ”said NADA.

