“Sharp and severe frost” is expected in most of the country.

January was ONE MONTH, wasn’t it?

It feels like January alone was about fifteen months long.

Well, that’s over and we’re in February, which means Valentine’s Day AND Pancakes Tuesday AND … yes, this is usually the time when we have the coldest weather of the year.

Fulfilling Éireann’s forecast for the week isn’t the worst ever, especially towards the end of the week, but it starts off pretty cold.

On the night of Monday the temperatures drop to around 1 degrees. On the night of Tuesday, however, they sometimes drop to -3 degrees. Sharp and strong frosts can be expected in large parts of the country.

Wednesday gets a little better, it gets up to 10 degrees during the day, but it’s freezing cold again at night.

Things are expected to stay that way until the weekend, but while it will take a few more days, the next weekend will bring “unexplained weather with wet and windy weather periods and possibly very windy conditions on Sunday”.

Wrap warm and dry, people!

