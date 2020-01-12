advertisement

The unbeaten American duo of Asia’s Mohammed and Taylor Towns had a notable resentment, beating 6-4 6-4, rejecting reigning singles champion Williams and former World No. 1 Wozniacki.

For Williams, this was simply the final defeat of a women’s second match in a WTA career, which means her record in those games is 23-2.

advertisement

After retiring with Wozniak after the Australian Open, this was his last chance to win a title in Oakland, where he had twice a singles tournament.

Williams and Wozniak’s close friendship was evident, as the couple was often seen hysterically switching between games, and both say they later wish they would have gotten together earlier in their careers.

“We had a blast,” said Williams, who was a bridesmaid for Wozniak last year.

But they failed to do so when former Wozniacki single and all-time great Williams Williams came under the spotlight.

Townsend served that match and brought three points with Williams out of the field, collecting the title when Wozniacki threw in the back.

Wozniacki said in a court presentation: “Serena, I’m very grateful for playing parallels with me. It was a lot of fun. I think my only regret in tennis is that we haven’t done that before because I had such an explosion.

“It’s rare that I have so much fun in court.

“It’s a really fun way to end up in Australia. I couldn’t have written it better, obviously I wish we could have won today, but you guys have lived so well. We did everything. Congratulations on the singles. Well today, Serena.

“We have had a lot of fun in court and now in court. I want to drop a little credit for Serena winning the singles today, because I think the pairing helped her. “

“I think my only regret in tennis is that we didn’t do it earlier.” @ CaroWozniacki thanks his partner and good pal @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/hplSIuOTSr

– WTA (@WTA) on January 12, 2020

Williams, filming an interview with his smartphone colleague, said his message to Wozniacki was: “It just adds up to an amazing career. It is not over yet. We have another tournament to make it amazing. ”

It will come later this month at the Australian Open, an event in which Wozniacki won his grand slam in 2018.

“I had the most fun. Maybe a lot of fun today, “Williams said. “My only regret is that we did it early, but at least we had to do it.”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement