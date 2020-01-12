advertisement

Caroline Wozniacki said she and Serena Williams “had so much fun” – even though their title hopes for the Auckland Classic doubles were shattered in Sunday’s final.

The unannounced American duo from Asia, Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, caused a remarkable surprise with a 6: 4: 6: 4 success and contested the newly crowned individual champion Williams and the former world champion Wozniacki.

For Williams, it was only the second final loss in the women’s doubles of an incredible WTA career, which means that their record in those games is 23-2. After Wozniacki retired to the Australian Open, this was her last chance for a title in Auckland, where she was runner-up twice.

The close friendship between Williams and Wozniacki was evident as the couple were often hysterical when switching games, and both later said they wished they had teamed up earlier in their careers.

“We had a great time,” said Williams, who was a bridesmaid for Wozniacki last year. On this occasion, however, they could not do the job. Former singles, number one, Wozniacki, and the great Williams competed against each other in the floodlights.

Townsend served for the match and scored three match points with an ace beyond Williams’ forehand and won the title when Wozniacki scored on the backhand. Wozniacki said in a presentation on the pitch: “Serena, thank you for playing doubles with me. It was so much fun. I think I just regret that we didn’t do it earlier because I did something like that had an explosion.

“It’s rare to have so much fun on the pitch. It’s really a fun way to finish here in Auckland. I couldn’t have written it better – of course I wish we had won today, but you did done it so well. ” We did our best. Congratulations to the singles today, Serena. We have so much fun off the pitch and now on the pitch. I would like to thank you a little bit for Serena winning the singles today because I think the double helped her! “

Williams, who was filming her partner’s interview on her smartphone, said her message to Wozniacki was: “Congratulations on a great career. It’s not over yet. We still have a tournament ahead of her that is great.”

That will be later this month at the Australian Open, the event where Wozniacki won her Grand Slam title in 2018.

“I had the most fun – maybe too much fun today,” said Williams. “I just regret that we didn’t do it earlier, but at least we have to do it.”

