For most consumers, the idea of ​​a foldable smartphone already has a barrier high enough to cross so that they can buy one and actually use it in their daily lives. That barrier is simply the novelty of the design, which will mean something between a head-scratcher and an example of the kind of bloody geeky technology that eliminates ordinary buyers. Combine that with the high price tag that these foldable elements predominate – almost $ 2,000, for example for the Samsung Galaxy Fold – and not to mention the reports on design problems and errors, and it is undoubtedly enough to completely eliminate many buyers. At least for a while, until this new smartphone category improves and can settle better.

Speaking of design issues, that seems to be at the heart of a video circulating with a folding Huawei Mate X handset that appears to have screen issues similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

If 2019 was the year in which folding smartphones finally started to become something, 2019 was also the year of all kinds of folding problems – from delayed releases to problematic designs and reports of expensive folding devices that broke and essentially became expensive paper weights. Like these:

A theory that floats around is that this specific Mate X – with its flashy, broken and completely unusable screen – may have some dust or debris found its way under the screen. Similar to what happened with some of the early Galaxy Fold units that caused so many problems that Samsung decided to postpone the launch by a few months. However, the problem is further exacerbated by the fact that the main screen of the Mate X, unlike the inward-folding Galaxy Fold (which closes the screen like a book), remains visible on the outside of the device when it is folded, offering more options means to scratch and damage the device.

Whether the problem here was something that was the user’s mistake or some sort of underlying design flaw, as we said, seeing these things will certainly keep many ordinary consumers away from foldable items for a while. However, as soon as the price drops and the durability of these phones improves – that’s another story.

Image source: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

