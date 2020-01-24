advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Sarah Teich is a lawyer and advisor to the Canadian Coalition Against Terror. She holds a law degree from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in Counter-Terrorism. She spent four months in 2016 working with the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and received an appreciation for her work.

On 20 December 2019, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Ms. Fatou Bensouda announced that she was prepared to open a probe into the situation in Palestine after a four-year preliminary examination. Ms Bensouda articulated that she was satisfied that there was a “reasonable basis for believing” that war crimes were committed or committed on Palestinian territory – which she designates as the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza.

advertisement

This is a moving announcement, and a brief description of how the Court works and the history of Palestinian interaction with it – essential to understanding this development.

In general, the Prosecution in Court has three stages: preliminary examination, investigation and trial. The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) currently has several situations under preliminary examination. Most situations are referred to the Court by the State Party concerned (“self-referrals”), by governments lacking the capacity to take these cases internally. The OTP performs many preliminary examinations, but not all of them make it to the investigation stage. For the OTP to open an investigation, it must be satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that crimes have been committed, that the Court has jurisdiction over the situation, that no domestic proceedings cover the case, and that the situation is of sufficient importance to guaranteed use of the Court’s limited resources.

Critically, the OTP has only jurisdiction to investigate crimes occurring on the territory of a State Party, or crimes by State Parties. That is, unless the Court has received a specific statement from a non-state party acknowledging jurisdiction, or a mandate from the US Security Council to investigate a specific situation.

Despite Ms Bensouda’s assertion that there is a “reasonable basis” for believing that war crimes were committed in Palestine, there are serious jurisdictional concerns that must be considered before any investigation can be initiated.

For starters, is Palestine really a “state” such that it can give jurisdiction to the Court? Ms. Bensouda says that because Palestine is a State Party to the Rome Statute, it is enough to close this debate and label Palestine a State. However, this interpretation is contrary to well-established principles of international international law.

Specifically, Article 1 of the Montevideo Convention, which Ms Bensouda recognizes as “the most widely accepted formulation of citizenship criteria in international law” – sets out four criteria for citizenship. These criteria are permanent population, defined territory, effective government and ability to enter into relations with foreign countries. Palestinians seem to have a permanent population, but the other three criteria are missing. To meet the territorial requirement, there must be an exclusive control of the territory within certain boundaries. Then, there must be an effective government capable of controlling the territory. As Ms. Bensouda acknowledges, the Palestinian Authority has no control over all the claimed territories. The Palestinian Authority does not control Gaza (Hamas does), and Israel has complete control over East Jerusalem and the great West Bank trails. Palestine may have some ability to enter into foreign relations as it is able to sign treaties and join international bodies – but this is also discussed, due to the provisions of the Oslo Accords.

Ms. Bensouda suggests that this kind of analysis should be substantially enhanced, because Palestine is already a State Party to the Rome Statute. But perhaps Palestine should not have been allowed to become a State Party. In fact, this was the position taken by the Government of Canada; that Palestine should not be allowed to become a State Party. Canada believed this was both legally wrong, and it also reduced the possibility of lasting, negotiated peace between Israel and Palestine – down the road.

Even if the Court overcomes difficulties with Palestinian citizenship, there is another issue of territorial jurisdiction. Does the Court have jurisdiction to investigate crimes in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza? Palestine is a State Party to the Rome Statute, but Israel is not, and the Court has jurisdiction only for crimes committed in the territory of a State Party. So the next question becomes: what constitutes Palestinian territory? Does the territory of Palestine include the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza? This is the position taken by Palestine and endorsed by Mrs. Bensouda. However, for the Court to take this position would be problematic. As Ms. Bensouda acknowledges, these limits have been discussed.

Precisely because of the contentious nature of the borders, Ms Bensouda is now asking a panel of Court judges to decide on the scope of her territorial jurisdiction – to “confirm” that Palestinian territory for jurisdictional purposes includes the West Bank, East Jerusalem. , etc. and Gaza. For the Court to enter this highly politicized arena and essentially draw the boundaries of the two states without their consent – is a dramatic breakthrough and would be detrimental to the ongoing peace process. These questions that the Court now has to answer are questions of politics and diplomacy, not international crime. The issues are best left at the negotiating table, not the courtroom.

When Palestine became a State Party, Canada objected. Canada also opposed Palestine’s “self-referral” to the Court of this situation in 2015. Canada must continue to oppose these moves. This is not what the International Criminal Court was created to do.

advertisement