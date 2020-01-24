advertisement

A slow start in San Beda inhibited Letran, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, on Friday, to remain unbeaten in three starts in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center.

But that wasn’t enough to ease coach Nemesio Gavino Jr.’s worries.

“We cannot relax. There are still a lot of teams above us [in the overall standings],” said Gavino, who will face the three-time defending champion Arellano Lady Chiefs next.

“Arellano is a championship team, it would be very difficult to beat them,” said Gavino. “So we have to prepare carefully.”

For one thing, San Beda has to start better against Arellano than against Letran, who scored the first set of his showdown.

But Gavino said he was satisfied with the major adjustments to his wards in the second set when San Beda began to maintain his dominance over Letran. “When the players realized we had lost, they woke up,” said Gavino. “Fortunately, the players rose and we had the good result.”

Letran suffered his first loss in three games.

Perpetual later showed strength of character when he turned Mapua, 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-12, 15-6 back to achieve a third consecutive win.

Eternal coach Macky Cariño said they learned an important lesson when they scored their third win in four games, especially after being two sets behind.

“This was a game that we could easily have won,” said Cariño. “But I suppose a win is a win. And we have certainly learned a lot from here. We have a lot of tough games ahead of us. “

Bianca Tripoli scored the most goals with 20 points, while Jhona Rosal, Shaira Umandal and Dana Persa scored 15, 14 and 13 for Perpetual, who brought Mapua their second loss in three games.

Cesca Racraquin and Nieza Viray again delivered the points for the Lady Red Spikers and scored 22 and 12 points, respectively. Kimberly Manzano added nine points.

Letran’s top shooter Chamberlaine Cunada scored 17 points but couldn’t get enough help from the rest of the Lady Knights.

San Beda, which previously separated from Jose Rizal and San Sebastian, made 85 excellent excavations against the 70 of Letran.

