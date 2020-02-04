advertisement

Maui Bigelow’s mission is quite simple – to create a path for daring and beautiful women to shine, grow and shine in their personal and professional brilliance.

Curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that combines feminism with social culture, fashion and beauty, Maui is known for bringing progressive and authentic conversations with a southern charm that only she can offer. A thriving public figure, she attracts hundreds of thousands of readers each year through her experiences in healing and personal transformation, work for social change, Plus style and beauty.

“In every crisis, there is a message. Crises are nature’s way of forcing change – breaking down old structures, shaking off negative habits so that something new and better can take their place. – Susan L. Taylor

Two years ago, life as I knew it stopped and I felt the fear of not being able to verbalize today. Even if it was not the first time that I encountered fear, it had never stopped my life until this moment. December 11, 2017 is the day I encountered my crisis. It was the day my hematologist / oncologist diagnosed me multiple myeloma (leukemia).

Like most, my memory has failed me many times, but I remember every word, every moment and every feeling I had that day and the days after the diagnosis. I remember the grief of my children, my parents and all those who loved me because I was convinced that I was dying. No matter how we all die, I got cancer and it was over for me. Honestly, I couldn’t evoke a positive thought for at least a week and even then, the fear consumed me.

I told my children that our theme for this chapter of life was all faith, not fear but a girl, I was afraid like hell. I felt myself slipping. I felt helpless in the face of the depression and anxiety I was experiencing. I felt defeated and I wore the mask because as a strong woman, I had to be a strong woman. All the words of encouragement that I used to empower other women have been lost to me, I did not agree to disagree. I couldn’t treat this as my reality, I was even afraid to tell this truth because I thought that if I spoke it, the universe would grasp it and begin to change my existence even more.

I recognized and became connected to my goal at the age of 10 when my uncle started to harass me. At this young age, while trying to deal with this trauma, I realized that I had a greater responsibility for women and girls. This understanding is the reason why I have never been afraid to speak up and share my truth. However, I could not bring myself to share this because this chapter showed weakness and offered no resolution and there was no way to talk about life in a situation that offered only death. It was until God shows up and shows up like He did so many times before.

Consumed with fear, I did not live or sleep but I prayed for directions because my faith was all I had except fear. Then it happened, around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, I started to understand, that like being attacked and mistreated, this diagnosis of cancer was another chapter of my book of life that would empower and nourish the soul women / girls. I’m also starting to understand that with or without cancer, I was going to die at some point and that it was damn close to a slap in the face of God wasting my time just existing when I knew my purpose demanded more . So yes, I wrote my truth, I removed the mask and I decided to live life more abundantly.

This one act of obedience and faith was the first step to avoiding cancer. Not healed but free from the fear that cancer had caused. Free to light wherever cancer has thrown clouds. Over time, although the fear of cancer was not completely banished, it was less debilitating and I started to live again. I recently heard Lauren London recites a poem written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith who perfectly explained how I overcame the fear of cancer.

“WE DANCE IN THE RAIN UNTIL THE FEAR IS DRAINED” – Samantha Smith

Look, sister, every crisis isn’t about killing you. A crisis aims to change you and that is exactly what cancer has done for me. Today I live more abundantly because my faith has revealed the truth; I’m great than anyone or anything trying to destroy me. I now have something that trumps temporary emotions like fear and happiness. Today I have joy and peace despite cancer because I decided to live instead of being trapped by cancer. Even on days when fear and anxiety are present, they are not strong enough to diminish my joy or interrupt my peace. This is why I say with confidence, I have cancer but cancer does not have me!

