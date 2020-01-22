advertisement

A World War II veteran fears losing his Derbyshire nursing home due to county council cuts.

Ex-Para Pete Watkins, 97, participated in the bitter battle of Arnhem in 1944.

Now, Mr. Watkins, who still proudly wears the distinctive brown beret of the Parachute Regiment, has joined a fight to keep his Derbyshire home open.

Mr. Watkins was a soldier with the 10th Battalion, Parachute Regiment, on his first deployment – he traveled to Arnhem, The Netherlands on the second day of Operation Market Garden in September 1944, then aged 21.

The great battle was designed to end the war quickly, but it turned into a disaster and more than 1,500 soldiers were killed and 6,500 captured.

They were dropped between enemy lines to capture key bridges across the Rhine and open an attack route in Germany.

The battle was immortalized in the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far.

Mr. Watkins and his comrades dug in Oosterbeek for four to five days, after which they were picked up by Canadian troops in a boat and transported away from the battlefield.

Watkins considers himself “lucky” – with fewer than 50 people in his battalion surviving the assault.

Pete Watkins in his twenties, when he served in the 10th Parachute Battalion during World War II

He is now one of 31 vulnerable and elderly residents currently living at Beechcroft on Nursery Avenue, West Hallam, run by the Derbyshire County Council.

They are expected to lose their homes under council plans to close seven care homes – largely because they are in disrepair and not up to modern standards, the authority said.

Residents would be transferred to other county council homes or subsidized to move to a private nursing home or other additional support facilities in Derbyshire.

Meanwhile, 46 staff members work at Beechcroft. The council aims to redeploy them to other homes or elsewhere within the authority.

Tomorrow (Thursday, January 23), the authority’s cabinet is expected to sign a consultation on plans, which will run until April.

If the closings continue, the first four homes may close as early as September – including Beechcroft.

Lynne Thornley, Mr. Watkins’ stepdaughter, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on her behalf.

Watkins of Ilkeston was admitted to Beechcroft about two years ago because of his growing problems with dementia.

Thornley said, “He deserves to spend his last years in peace and in the comfort of a home he calls home.

“I am gravely concerned about the effects of the closure on his physical and mental health – I fear it will harm him.

“I know they have to modernize, but why shut down seven nursing homes – all of a sudden?”

“Why not wait to close this one, if that is the case, until the replacement for Hazelwood (council care home in Cotmanhay) is built.”

The planning application was filed by the county council last year to build the new multi-million dollar nursing home to replace Hazelwood.

If approved, the new 40-bed facility would be built on the former Ormiston Academy site on Bennerley Avenue.

Pete Watkins, 97, with daughter-in-law Lynne Thornley at Beechroft Nursing Home

Thornley said, “If the council waited for the replacement to be ready, the residents could be moved from here as a whole – it would still be upsetting but they could be moved together and it would be less strange for them.” They could all be kept together. “

Mr. Watkins was transferred to a nursing home because, as Ms. Thornley says, “he was a danger to himself”.

She said that due to his dementia, he frequently turned on his gas oven and forgot about it and set two toasters on fire after leaving toast.

Thornley says Beechcroft staff know better when Mr. Watkins needs help and are concerned that other nursing homes may overlook or underestimate his needs.

Several other Beechcroft residents also spoke to the LDRS.

Former homemaker Freda Siewko, 96, who was born and raised in Derby, has lived in the West Hallam nursing home for two years.

She said, “It caused great concern for us. As seniors in a care home, we have abandoned and sold our own homes to move here and be taken care of and now we will be placed where they (the board) choose to locate us.

“We are going to be thrown like little children.

“We couldn’t be treated better here.”

Joan Shelton, 88, of Ilkeston, was a dinner at a children’s school before retiring. She has lived in Beechcroft for two years.

She said, “Because of my claustrophobia, I can’t be locked up anywhere. I refused another house because they said that my door could not be opened at night and that there were no ground floor rooms available, so I should use an elevator.

Joan Shelton and Freda Siewko and Sylvia Mason are residents of Beechcroft Care Home in West Hallam and are concerned about its potential closure

“These are some of the things that worry me and that could be the case wherever they move us. I am petrified of where I am going to go. “

Sylvia Mason, 84, who worked at Denby Pottery before her retirement, has lived in Beechcroft for three years.

She said that Beechcroft staff were “always there for everything you need” and “You couldn’t have asked for better staff” and believed that the care home should be renovated in stages rather than closed.

A petition already signed by more than 600 people requests that Beechcroft remain open.

Meanwhile, there is also a petition to keep Ladycross Care Home in Sandiacre open, signed by more than 500 people.

Maggie Throup, Conservative MP for Erewash, also launched a petition to save Ladycross.

A spokesman for the county council said, “We understand that this will be an anxious time for all those who may be affected by these proposals.

“If the cabinet accepts that the consultation will continue during its meeting on Thursday, we would like to reassure people that no decision will be taken until we have heard each other’s points of view and taken these points into account. view.

“We will do everything we can to support our residents and their loved ones and caregivers during this time and want to reassure them that their care will not be compromised in any way.

“Based on the results of the consultation, we will conduct a full assessment of all the needs of our residents and ensure that they are fully supported to make the best choices for their future.”

