GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Hank Cordy of Pittston has seen a lot in his 100 years, but it is only in the eight years since his wife died that Hank started his service in World War II.

“I’ll never forget the first fight in North Africa, I stood next to Teddy Roosevelt’s Jeep and talked to Teddy,” Cordy said. “General Roosevelt, greatest soldier I have ever met.”

After serving with President Roosevelt’s son, Hank went on to France; he was one of the first soldiers to set foot on Normandy Beach on D-Day.

In the 75 years since he has become a fixture of his large family spread throughout the state.

“He turns 100 and he is still driving, and just a modest man,” said Cordy’s cousin Jerry Phillips. “Really. Just a modest guy, great stories.”

Everyone made sure they came home together.

“We told him, why don’t you come upstairs?” We will have a small birthday party for you, “Phillips said. “He has no idea there will be 40 people here.”

Surprisingly, a 100-year-old may not sound like the best idea, but they know that Cordy can handle anything.

“Oh, I couldn’t get over this, I never thought this would ever happen,” said the WW II veterinarian. “I saw those cars there that I couldn’t believe. But I didn’t think there were so many people here!”

The actual birthday of Hank is February 4; He is planning a dinner with friends that evening.

This party was all about the family he cherished.

“I’ve worked hard all my life, tolerated a little bit of everything, went through the whole war, and I never thought I’d ever have this,” he said.

Cordy’s family is just as grateful to him.

“To honor such a person and what he has experienced in his life and what he has done for us is so incredibly important, it really is,” said Phillips.

