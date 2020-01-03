advertisement

Yesterday, the United States took action with a calculated strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iranian-backed militants. Twitter’s reaction to the attack? Memes, of course.

Shortly after the announcement of Solemani’s death, both #WorldWar3 and #WWIII began trending on Twitter, with thousands of new users both laughing and panicking all at once.

The jokes focused mainly on the draft (more specifically, avoiding the draft), training well for conflict thanks to video games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, or being too old or mentally unstable to draft. Without further ado, here are some examples of how the Internet makes fun of everything:

When you realize #WWIII is the first meme of 2020 and may be the last pic.twitter.com/ievpptCORm

– Jaden (@jadenonfirree) January 3, 2020

Laugh at these World War 3 memes knowing this shit can happen #WWIII pic.twitter.com/d3upGxAIEt

– Twist 27-27 (@ Survivor372018) January 3, 2020

Boys and I meet in prison after rejecting draft of World War 3 letter #WWIII pic.twitter.com/C6a0vaCegk

– Alfredo (@BrutalXL) January 3, 2020

Some users even started blocking the US Army’s Twitter account to ensure their accounts would not be viewed during the #WWIII hashtag, in hopes of reducing their chances of being drafted.

They can’t draft you unless they can see you #WWIII pic.twitter.com/OomAERR0gq

– Brandon Dill (@_brandondill_) January 3, 2020

Some memes had a much more pessimistic tone, though the “draft” ended when the United States Armed Forces moved into an all-volunteer army. This does not mean that there are no measures yet to draft a draft. The Selective Service system remains in effect as an “emergency plan,” with all American male citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 required to register so that a draft can be resumed immediately if necessary.

When we actually go to World War I and all the memes to be drafted become a reality pic.twitter.com/ocyMRTH7uH

– Plathanos #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) January 3, 2020

Other memes entertained Americans who would potentially flee to Mexico to avoid recruiting.

packed my shit to escape to Ghana because World War 3 is about to happen. pic.twitter.com/hha3mEAqEg

– left my account stan (@KojoBeast) January 3, 2020

Mexico watching Americans drop fence to escape world war 3 pic.twitter.com/iWExOlzSOx

– Oluwa Farmer (@oluwafarmer) January 3, 2020

And of course, all gamers in the audience took this opportunity to celebrate, as they were finally able to showcase their gaming skills on the battlefield.

Boys and I when we don’t know how to use our killing strips in World War 3 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/j50uAnMY4j

– We Are Fucked (@ fuckedWW3) January 3, 2020

#WWIII 12 12-year-olds playing hard when they hear World War 3 is happening: pic.twitter.com/deRdZWsixe

– Lance (@lance_r_l) January 3, 2020

Me and the guys ready for World War 3 have been playing fortnite for a good two years pic.twitter.com/3fuBEEE8AE

– Fahim Hakimi (@FalseTempest) January 3, 2020

But those who felt most thankful were the seniors, who were grateful they were over the age of 28 and would not be eligible for the draft.

Driving me home knowing my ass is too old for draft #WWIII pic.twitter.com/jvSnXVFG3a

– Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) January 3, 2020

The post World War II Memes explode on Twitter first appeared on The Millial Mill.

