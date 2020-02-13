A world-renowned DJ and a former student returned to inspire students at the Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Nathan Dawe left Burton school 10 years ago and this is the first time he has returned.

In addition to hosting a question and answer session with the students, he also hosted some of his former teachers and received a tour of the school.

He said, “It’s been 10 years since I came to this school and this is the first time I’ve come back. I’m really looking forward to seeing if it has changed; it’s surreal. It was a beautiful community and everyone helped and encouraged me. I enjoyed my time here and I still have the friendship group I had when I was here. It’s just nice to come back to see the teachers who were there when I was and meeting the kids. “

Nathan has already completed a sold out tour of 16 dates, which even included the 02 Academy in Birmingham, where he performed in front of over 3000 people – what he said was his proudest moment so far. .

He said that there was a lot of new music on the horizon, but that a song due to arrive soon had to be delayed due to the massive popularity of “Flowers” which was played on the Love Island show. this year.

The 25-year-old, who has 751,655 monthly listeners on Spotify, urged students to follow their dreams and not be discouraged by the opinions of others.

He said, “I started DJing in discos and school parties at the age of 11. When I was older, I knew I wanted to turn my hobby into a full-time job. In fact, I didn’t choose music at school, I chose IT and German. I think part of IT is helping me now because I work with computers.

“I think if you say you want to do something in music, people sometimes look down on you. I think saying that you want to be a DJ is a pretty brave thing to say when you’re young. When people are negative about it, you should use it as fuel. You have to be careful about who you have around and if people tell you you can’t do it, then just prove them wrong. You are going to have a lot of setbacks. I wanted to be a DJ who has traveled the world, but to do this, I had to waste a lot of my time devoting to my profession.

“I knew there were a lot of DJs out there, so I had to figure out what my USP was and it was to play a lot of different types of music, no one else was really doing that. I was booked for concerts in the back and it just snowballed from there. In the summer, I was a resident DJ in Zante and the rest of the time, I would be in this country. I just started asking for photos, then I posted music online and it went viral; there were something like a million visits in a week. “

Acting principal Laura O’Leary thanked Nathan for coming back and helping to inspire students in grades 9 and 10.

She said, “We want to thank Nathan for taking the time to come and talk to our students. I hope they have heeded his message about the hard work and dedication required to make your dreams come true – Nathan is a great example of this and we are sure he will continue to be even more successful in the future. We are extremely proud to say that he is a former student of Blessed Robert Sutton CVA. ”

