advertisement

When the night owls rang in the new year on the last day of Australia’s warmest decade, the northern hemisphere was awakened by the “apocalyptic scenes” caused by bushfires raging across the country.

Scenes of endangered zoo animals, “blood red” skies, and thousands of people forced to take refuge in the ocean, as well as the sheer dimension of the bushfire situation on the Australian east coast have shocked a global audience.

In NSW, the RFS confirmed early in the morning that 112 fires were raging across the state and three people had died after devastating fires on the south coast.

advertisement

Amid reports of people around the world celebrating the arrival of a new decade, The New York Timesand other international media have described the catastrophic fire conditions in Australia.

RELATED: Live coverage of Victoria, NSW Bushfire

“The fires have been in Australia for weeks,” wrote Isabella Kwai for the publication.

“But the scary images that appeared on social media on Tuesday put them in a new light and seemed to be a harbinger of the new decade when the country rang hours later.”

Hundreds of readers replied to the article on the publication’s website and on their social media, saying that the story was “almost too painful to read.”

“While Trump is making fun of Greta and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is banning climate protests, nature’s natural balance is out of balance and disasters continue to destroy everything it is worth living for,” said another reader.

Kwai also pointed out Morrison’s rejection of climate change and wrote that he “made it clear that Australia’s economic prosperity comes first. Even when his country was on fire, he repeatedly said that it was not time to discuss climate policy. “

Media like that BBC and The guard Great Britain has also reported extensively on the location of the bushfire, including “the beach town where the fires went from day to night” and “Australia’s Day of Terror’s Bushfire”.

“There was chaos in the dark. A rush to the foreshore of the city, where thousands stood and huddled together and saw the black sky turn red, ”wrote Ben Smee about the city of Mallacoota in Victoria The guard.

“Those who could climb boats. Others hugged the coast or waded into it. “

“This is what hell looks like,” commented a reader in response to a video from BBC shared on their social media.

“Hell on earth,” said another. “I really hope this is not a sign of the future.”

A Twitter post from The guardThe Swedish teen climate protector Greta Thunberg yesterday described the images of “Chaos” and “Armageddon” and published several more videos on the location of the bush fire with the hashtag “#thisisfine”.

Elsewhere in the UK, metro published extensive pictures of Mallacoota describing a sky that “glows red” and thousands who flee to the beaches for safety reasons.

American news and opinion website Voxpublished a statement on “Australia’s Infernal Heatwave,” citing ocean circulation, years of drought and climate change as fuel for the nation’s record heat and deadly fires.

Financial website Bloomberg walked a little over the fires in Australia’s coastal cities and described the “thick black smoke of Infernos”, which “suffocated the morning sky or the coast in a haunted red haze”.

CNN also led to the scenes in NSW, using footage of advancing brush fires that overwhelmed one of the RFS fire engines.

International media quickly commented on the controversial decision to host the New Year’s fireworks in Sydney.

The “forest fire threat” was “not enough to cancel the Sydney New Year fireworks display,” he wrote NPR,

“Sydney is an absolute joke,” wrote one reader. “Your state is burning, but it’s okay that the fireworks can still take place. The most ridiculous government decision ever.”

advertisement