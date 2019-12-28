advertisement

IPC opens its season on Sunday with the Herbie Pennell Cup on the US Polo Assn. Field one in Wellington.

WELLINGTON —- The second World Polo League season and the Gauntlet of Polo Series mark the 2020 winter polo season.

IPC was due to start its season with the Herbie Pennell Cup on Sunday, but due to the rain of the past few days and the forecast for additional rain, the event was canceled on Saturday.

After a successful opening season at the Grand Champions Polo Club and in Valiente, the 26-goal world polo league, co-founded by Grand Champions owners Marc and Melissa Ganzi and Valiente owner Bob Jornayvaz, is returning to the Grand Champions, the country’s largest polo club 18 fields and valiente.

In the World Polo League, the world’s best player Adolfo Cambiaso and other 10 goals, including Pablo MacDonough and Juan Martin Nero, play in the only polo with 26 goals outside of Argentina.

The world-class league runs from February 5 to April 18.

“The league is about maintaining a level of play that is unique to America,” said WPL Commissioner Dale Smicklas. “The first year was about getting the polo right, and we did that. The league is about team owners who all work for the good of sport.”

The WPL will open at the Grand Champions and Valiente Polo Farm with the All-Star Challenge from February 5th to 16th. At the league draw party, the team owners will be drawn for all-star players. The remaining WPL tournaments will take place from February 19 to March 1, from March 4 to 22 at Palm Beach Open and from March 28 to April 18 at Triple Crown of Polo.

“After Argentina, the 26-goal goal in America is the highest level of polo in the world,” said Cambiaso, who, with La Dolfina team-mates Pelon Stirling, Pablo MacDonough and Juan Martin Nero, scored the seventh consecutive win at the Argentine Open ,

The 22-port gauntlet from Polo is also returning to IPC for the second time. The season begins on January 5 with the Iglehart Cup, followed by the Joe Barry Cup (January 12) and the Ylvisaker Cup (January 19 – February 2).

The Gauntlet of Polo Series, which is scheduled for February 1 to April 19, shows the C.V. Whitney Cup, February 22 – March 22, USPA Gold Cup and March 21 – April 19, US Open. Winners will receive $ 125,000 for the first two tournaments and $ 250,000 for the US Open winner. If a team wins all three titles, $ 500,000 in bonus money will be credited.

The second-year streak attracted 14 teams, two fewer than last year, and all scored 22 goals or less. Inaugural Gauntlet of Polo Champion Pilot, led by the 10-goal brothers Facundo and Ganzalo Pieres, returns to defend his title. Pilot won $ 1 million after winning all three tournaments.

IPC will also host the US Women’s Open Final on March 21st, which will benefit Susan G. Komen Florida and the US Open Arena Polo Championship.

Grand Champions opens its regular season on January 8th with 6, 8, 12 and high goal leagues, the weekly WCT Ladies League and prestigious back-to-back tournaments, the Sterling Cup from January 15th to 25th and the 26th February. 9 World Cup worth $ 100,000.

The $ 100,000 World Cup features players at all levels and is the club’s richest prize pool. What makes the tournament so unique is that it is open to teams with handicaps from 0 to 26. It is also an opportunity to introduce the younger players to the sport.

Grand Champions also hosts the National 12-Goal Tournament from February 25th to March 8th and the Sunny Hale Legacy WCT Final from March 31st to April 4th.

GRAND CHAMPIONS POLO CLUB

When: January 8th – April 18th

Where: 13444 Southfields Road, corner of South Shore Blvd. and Lake Worth Rd., Wellington.

Admission: Games and parking spaces are free for the public. In a relaxed atmosphere, you can admire the sights from the outside. Free food and refreshments will be served at the tournament finals and selected games. The polo hotline is 561-644-5050 and the website is gcpolo.com.

INTERNATIONAL POLOCLUB

When: January 5th – April 19th

Where: International Polo Club Palm Beach, 3667 120th Ave. South, Wellington.

Admission: The Pavilion offers $ 10 basic tickets and $ 20 tickets for north, south and central viewing, as well as box seats, field tailgating and champagne brunch on the field side at various admission prices. Self-parking or shuttle service from parking is $ 5 and valet parking is $ 10. Call 561-282-5334 for ticket information. The polo hotline is 561-282-5290 and the website is internationalpoloclub.com.

