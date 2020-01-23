advertisement

JERUSALEM – Dozens of world leaders came to Jerusalem on Thursday to commemorate the Holocaust and fight the emerging modern anti-Semitism – a politically charged event clouded by rival national interpretations of genocide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prince Charles, Vice President Mike Pence and the Presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria were among the more than 40 dignitaries who took part in the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust World Forum of the Auschwitz death camp.

The three-hour ceremony in Jerusalem’s Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem – “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Anti-Semitism” – is intended to represent a united front commemorating the genocide of European Jewry amidst a worldwide increase in anti-Jewish violence.

But the unresolved remnants of World War II politics have permeated the solemn gathering of different historical narratives from various actors. Poland’s president, who was criticized for his own revisionism during the war, boycotted the assembly because he was not invited to speak. Putin was given a central role despite leading a campaign to lower the Soviet Union’s pre-war Pact with the Nazis and shifting responsibility for the outbreak of war against Poland, which was attacked in 1939 to start the fighting.

On the eve of the meeting, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin pleaded with dignitaries to “leave history to historians.”

“The role of the political leaders of all of us is to shape the future,” he said.

British Prince Charles (C) meets with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis on January 23, 2020 in his official residence in Jerusalem. (Victoria Jones / Pool via AP)

But shortly after his arrival on Thursday, Putin quickly ventured into the sensitive terrain and claimed that 40 percent of the Holocaust victims were Soviet.

Of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, historians said that around 1 million were Soviet. Putin’s controversial figure appears to include a further 1.5 million Jewish victims from Eastern Europe who were occupied by the Soviets under their contract with the Nazis.

“Regarding the tragedy of the Holocaust, 40 percent of the tortured and killed Jews were Jews from the Soviet Union. So this is our tragedy in the truest sense of the word, ”he said during a meeting with Rivlin.

Arkadi Zeltser, a historian of Yad Vashem, said the accuracy of the statement depended on rival “definitions” of when the war started. Yad Vashem and all other respected institutions believe that the war was sparked on September 1, 1939 with the invasion of Poland. The Soviets generally view their “Great Patriotic War” started two years later when Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

It was the last chapter in a bitter dispute over Soviet action in World War II. Putin led a campaign to downplay the Soviet Union’s pre-war pact with the Nazis and instead focus on their role in defeating them.

Israel warmly welcomed Putin and welcomed him for the inauguration of a monument in honor of the nearly 900-day National Socialist siege of Leningrad. The city known today as St. Petersburg is Putin’s hometown.

The event is one of the largest political gatherings in Israel’s history when a cascade of delegations including European Presidents, Prime Ministers and Royals, as well as American, Canadian and Australian representatives, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport. More than 10,000 police officers were deployed in Jerusalem and on the leading highways. Large parts of the city were closed before the event.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had another opportunity to consolidate Israel’s diplomatic reputation and strengthen its profile when he sought reelection on March 2 against Israeli criminal cases before the International Criminal Court.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara stand next to French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2020. (Ronen Zvulun / Pool Photo via AP)

For historians, however, the main message is education amid growing signs of ignorance and indifference to the Holocaust. A comprehensive poll released this week by the Claims Conference, a Jewish organization responsible for negotiating compensation for victims of the Nazi persecution, found that most people in France did not know that 6 million Jews were under the Second Were killed in World War II. Among the millennial, 45 percent said they were unfamiliar with French cooperation with the Nazi regime, and 25 percent were not even sure whether they had heard of the Holocaust.

The World Holocaust Forum is an idea of ​​Moshe Kantor, the President of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella organization that represents Jewish communities across Europe. The group recently reported that 80 percent of European Jews on the continent feel insecure.

Kantor founded the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in 2005 and has already organized forums in Auschwitz, on the battlefields of Babi Yar in Ukraine and in the former Theresienstadt concentration camp. The Thursday event is the first time that it takes place in Israel. The official commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will take place next week at the site itself in southern Poland.

The organizers of the event in Jerusalem were criticized because there were not enough Holocaust survivors present and instead the focus was on the numerous visitors of dignitaries and the festival atmosphere. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday that his delegation would give up their seats to allow more survivors to participate.

Yad Vashem called the decision “odd” because around 100 survivors were expected among the 780 participants and it was definitely too late to make adjustments.

“It is a shame that he took this step,” the memorial said in a statement.

The gathering takes place amid an increase in anti-Semitic violence. Researchers at Tel Aviv University reported last year that the number of violent attacks on Jews increased significantly in 2018. The greatest number of Jews have been killed in anti-Semitic acts for decades. They recorded 400 cases, with the peak being most dramatic in Western Europe. In Germany, for example, anti-Semitic violence rose by 70 percent. In addition to the shooting attacks, assaults and vandalism, research has also found an increase in anti-Semitic influence on the Internet and in the newspapers, as the power of extremist political parties increased in several countries, causing shock and concern among aging survivors.

In front of the forum, a collection of statements from world leaders who sent delegations to Jerusalem was released to project a newly discovered commitment to mitigating a climate that some said was reminiscent of that before World War II.

“I express my fervent hope that through constant vigilance and positive upbringing, the misdeeds committed in one of the darkest periods in our history will vanish,” wrote Pope Francis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically mentioned “the scourge of anti-Semitism and hatred that is becoming all too common again.”

“The murder of 6 million Jews by the brutal and anti-Semitic Nazi regime began with a slow erosion of rights and the normalization of discrimination,” he wrote. “We cannot allow time to pass in order to diminish our determination never to allow such horrors again.”

By Aron Heller

