According to a new publication by researchers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, it is easier to advance in Canada and achieve the American dream than it is in the US.

The Global Index of Social Mobility 2020, published Tuesday as world leaders converged on the Swiss mountain town, says it provides “a much needed assessment of the current state of social mobility around the world” as we face “entrenched” inequality. Using the latest international figures and an executive survey, it explores how best to meet the potential of workers, and where countries are shrinking.

Social movement, the reports say, “can be understood as moving in an individual’s personal circumstances or ‘up’ or ‘down’ of an individual relative to those of their parents.

“In absolute terms, it is a child’s ability to live a better life than their parents.”

The report, citing part of an OECD 2018 study, looks at intergenerational income mobility. In Denmark, it takes about two generations for those born into a family at the bottom 10 percent of winners to raise themselves in the median income range. In Sweden, Norway and Finland it takes three generations; in Canada there are four; and in the US and the US there are five.

In total, the Social Movement Index ranked 82 economies, examining whether people in those countries have a realistic chance of being the best they can be. Among the ranking tools used were health; access to education; quality and equity of education; introduction to technology; job opportunities; and more.

Denmark, Norway and Finland came out on top, with “social mobility” scores of 85.2, 83.6 and 83.6, respectively.

Canada ranks 14th with a score of 76.1, on the US 21st. The US languished on the 27th after Lithuania, South Korea and Portugal. Germany topped the G7 economies in 11th place.

In most economies, climbing from lower-income brackets to average levels is extremely difficult because of existing economic frameworks, the report finds. Where there is inequality and reduced opportunities, she points out, there are feelings of being misled, distrust of institutions and other social ills – all of which can hinder economic growth.

And the report shows that even in countries where economies are growing, things are getting worse in terms of inequality. More shared work by fewer people, coupled with more shared wealth by fewer people, has seen inequality increase dramatically. The circumstances in which you were born are more likely to determine how your life stops, than any potential you may have.

But if you were born in Canada, you will probably have it a little easier than you were born in the US

In America in 2018, for example, a higher percentage earned 158 percent more than they did in 1979. But for the bottom 90 percent of people, they earn only 24 percent more than they did in 1979. A similar split is not given to Canada, but a complete summary of its ranking of the Global Social Movement Index is.

Canada, by 2020, performs well on most indicators, but it is best on health, access to technology and quality of education and equity. It is the worst in the fair wage rate, with 22 percent of low-wage workers, and relatively high unemployment among those with only a basic education, nearly 13 percent.

Fair salaries, social protection, working conditions and tuition fall short of almost anywhere on the list. The places that do their best offer the right mix of access to education, good working conditions, sustainable social protection and a high degree of inclusion, the report said.

Among the many solutions suggested for the mobility crisis, the report says that wealth accumulation should deal with property taxes, calling them a “potential lever” to boost coffers and reduce inequality.

“Fiscal policy can maximize the impact of redistribution through careful modeling of how resources are allocated to different groups, geographical areas and types of spending,” he adds.

