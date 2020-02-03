advertisement

Cancer is an all too common disease in Victoria with 90 new diagnoses every day.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the state. Cancer Australia estimates that 9034 people died from the disease in 2019.

While lung cancer is the most lethal form of cancer, it is only the fifth most common form after prostate, breast, colon, and melanoma.

advertisement

Together they account for 57 percent of all emerging cancers and half of all cancer deaths.

PROSTATE CANCER

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Victorian men.

In the later stages of prostate cancer, symptoms include difficulty and discomfort with urination, pain in the body, or blood in the urine.

According to the Australian Prostate Cancer Foundation, approximately 3,500 Australian men die from this cancer every year.

BREAST CANCER

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Victorian women and the second most likely cancer that kills women.

Around 17,000 women develop breast cancer each year, and one in eight women is diagnosed at the age of 85, according to the Cancer Council Victoria.

Although breast cancer can occur at any age, it is more common in women over 40.

Symptoms of breast cancer include new lumps or thickening in the breast or under the arm, nipples, nipple discharge, changes in size, and swollen red breasts.

COLON CANCER

Colon or colon cancer is the second most common deadly cancer in Victoria.

It develops from the inner lining of the intestine and can become invasive cancer if it is not discovered.

In 2017, 3,910 Victorians were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 1,310 died from the disease.

If it is recognized early, more than 90 percent of colorectal cancer can be successfully treated.

The causes of colorectal cancer include inflammatory bowel disease, weight, smoking, genetic and high alcohol consumption.

MORE NEWS

BREAST CANCER DRUG DISCOVERED

YOUNG AUSSIA IGNITING SKIN CONTROLS

NEW LESS INVASIVE PROSTATE CANCER TREATMENT

MELANOMA CANCER

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in Victoria and is diagnosed in Australia with more than 13,000 people each year

It develops in the skin cells and usually occurs on parts of the body that have been overexposed to the sun.

The risk of developing melanoma can be reduced by limiting your exposure to ultraviolet rays.

This can be done by wearing sunscreen, sunglasses and protective clothing.

advertisement