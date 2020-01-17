advertisement

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is coming to AMC in 2020 and it’s nice to know that there is a great chance of toasting things.

Today, the network confirmed that you can see the show premiere at 10pm on Sunday, April 12th. Eastern – after the last episode of The Walking Dead, season 10. The goal is easy because the network wants to use the first show as a launch pad for the next.

What we already know about this new show is that at its core it’s all about young people experiencing the apocalypse from a different perspective. These are people who grew up in relative security despite the chaos of the outside world. However, you will have to deal with this world and all the struggles involved. It will suddenly be difficult for these characters to deal with, but in this way it becomes a story that grows up.

For more news about what to expect, take a look (via TVLine) at the logline:

Two sisters and two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to defy the known and unknown dangers. They live and are undead. Pursued by those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a history of growth. New beginnings and transformations unfold over dangerous terrain and challenge everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. “

Will this show be a success? It is difficult to say in advance, but we know that there are a variety of challenges. For starters, take that you need to ventilate at a time when there is serious zombie fatigue. However, reviews for the tenth season of the flagship show have been pretty positive, and if the first reports here are strong, this may be an asset. We think it helps World Beyond that it doesn’t feel like trying to follow the same model as the other shows. One of the points of criticism that Fear the Walking Dead got in the beginning was that it was a bit too difficult to advance beat by beat in a way that resembled the original show.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

