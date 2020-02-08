advertisement

KAMPALA – About 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, which hinders their access to education, health and employment and achieves their full potential; With the support of the Global Partnership for Education and the World Bank, the government has developed a policy to promote special needs and inclusive education to give every child an equal opportunity to access education; Through collaboration with UNICEF, 1,554 students from 296 primary schools in 79 districts in Uganda have been fitted with hearing aids by the Starkey Foundation

When Tracy Nafula was born eight years ago, her family was delighted to have a beautiful, healthy baby girl with sky-blue eyes. But as she grew up, her parents noticed that she had difficulty hearing.

“They realized that the baby had a hearing loss and suddenly there was a stigma from people who claimed that the baby had been cursed,” said Tracy’s aunt Flavia Anyango.

Anyango never believed in the curse, and over the years and the communication that became more difficult for Tracy, she convinced her parents to let her go to school. She joined 1,000 students at the primary school in Uganda’s Seeta Church, 20 kilometers east of the capital, Kampala. Although the school was founded by the Anglican Church, it receives government assistance.

In July 2018, Tracy and 28 other hearing-impaired students were examined and assessed. A month later, a team of officials from the Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports and the Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing Foundation equipped each of them with hearing aids.

“Until last year, I couldn’t hear well,” said Tracy. “After being fitted with the hearing aid, my hearing is much better, and now I like coming to school.”

Hearing aids distributed to Tracy and her classmates were purchased through the Uganda Teacher and School Efficiency Project (UTSEP) funded by a $ 100 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education and supervised by the World Bank.

With help from UNICEF, the government successfully partnered with the Starkey Foundation to conduct a national assessment of hearing impaired learners and was able to provide hearing aids to 1,554 students from 296 elementary schools in 79 districts. from Uganda.

The Foundation also trained 24 facilitators so that they could identify and adapt people suffering from hearing loss to hear better, as well as teachers and parents. The facilitators also received test materials, including the hearing aid screening kit and the hearing aid mounting kit. The kits include diagnostic audiometers, tympanometry and autodynamics, with accessories to be placed in referral hospitals to accommodate more patients.

About 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, according to a 2014 UNICEF assessment. However, there are no data on the number of deaf children in Uganda or their level of literacy.

Uganda is one of the pioneers of sub-Saharan Africa in terms of defining the goal of achieving universal access to basic education. After the introduction of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) project in 1997, the primary school enrollment rate increased at a rapid rate, from 2.5 million pupils in 1996 to 8.3 million in 2015. But while the expansion of primary education has been pro-poor and has significantly improved access to primary education for children from underserved families, children with disabilities still need to take full advantage of the campaign. These include children with muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, trisomy 21, autism, dyslexia, treatment disorders, bipolar, oppositional challenge disorder, blind, partially sighted and deaf, among others.

Children with special needs have access to education in three types of schools in Uganda: special schools, units attached to mainstream schools and all-inclusive schools that provide access for children with and without disabilities. There are currently 17 special schools, 84 annex units and 27 all-inclusive primary schools. The secondary level has five special schools, 10 regular units and 26 all-inclusive schools.

Monica Kisambira, director of the special needs department of Uganda’s Seeta primary school, said that she had difficulty communicating with children with hearing loss. Although her specialty is visual impairment, she had to learn sign language to meet the high number of deaf children in school. The underfunding of specialized departments in many schools means that they do not have enough trained teachers or school and teaching materials to be effective.

“Our children here are very bright but have urgent needs,” said Kisambira. “The department has only four teachers and a few parents who come to volunteer. I urge the general public to go and learn sign language because disability is not a disability. “

Although UPE policy has resulted in considerable gains in terms of access to primary education, this has not been offset by progress in learning outcomes. Only 6% of students in Uganda can read a paragraph at the end of the fourth year (P4), which is far below other countries in the region. Numeracy skills are also poor – only 2% of students in Uganda can solve a simple, age-appropriate math problem by the end of P4. This figure is much lower than that of its peers in Kenya and Tanzania, which reach 10% and 9% respectively.

Special needs and inclusive education policy in Uganda are currently under review. Negris Onen, the Commissioner for Special Needs and Inclusive Education noted that there are several challenges regarding special needs and inclusive education.

“We are building capacity through training, purchasing assistive devices, although we have to admit that the numbers are important,” Onen told the Daily Monitor in June.

“The Ugandan constitution stipulates that public funding for special needs and inclusive education should represent 10% of the education budget,” said Diana Sekaggya-Bagarukayo, education specialist at the World Bank in Uganda. “But it currently stands at 0.1%, which indicates that more needs to be done to finance the teaching and learning of learners with disabilities.”

Uganda’s latest World Bank economic update recommends increasing public spending on education to improve enrollment and quality of education in Ugandan schools, thereby increasing the human capital needed to support productivity and economic growth.

The report indicates that the government must increase its spending on education by 10% to correspond to the sub-Saharan average of 16% in order to take full advantage of the development of its human potential, which is essential for countries to increase their productivity in order to develop their economies and improve the well-being of their citizens.

According to the World Bank Human Capital Index, a child born in Uganda today will be only 38% as productive when he grows up as he would have been if he had had a full education and a good health. A child in Uganda completes seven years of education at the age of 18, compared to 8.1 for his regional counterparts. However, the actual learning years are only 4.5, 2.5 years being considered “lost” due to the poor quality of education. Children with special needs like Tracy are more likely to lose their years of learning if they do not get the “special” attention they deserve for a fair chance at success.

