advertisement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Airports around the world have started to take measures to meet an expected influx of Chinese tourists during the New Year holidays, just as the outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus in China has prevented officials there from taking drastic measures their spread.

Dubai International Airport, the busiest international airport in the world, announced on January 23 that all passengers arriving on direct flights from China would receive a gate thermal check upon arrival and informational brochures, according to government instructions.

advertisement

The screening is being conducted at secure, closed gates by teams from the Dubai Health Authority and the Airport Medical Center, Dubai Airports said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The airport agency would not say if it expects a drop in Chinese passengers for the New Year holidays that start on Friday after China decided to close the 11 million-inhabitant city of Wuhan, the last month when a newly identified corona virus appeared. Chinese are expected to undertake an estimated 3 billion trips during the 40-day travel start.

China has shut down train stations, the airport, subways, ferries, and long-distance shuttle buses in the city, and local authorities have required all residents to wear masks in public places.

On Thursday morning, officials from the Italian Red Cross were present at Fiumicino Airport in Rome to pick up the last flight from Wuhan before the Chinese city airport was closed.

The 202 passengers were brought to a special sterile area to have their body temperature checked by health workers wearing hygienic clothing, safety glasses and a mask. According to Dr. However, Michele Bonizzi had none of them contracted the virus.

“The passengers passed through this structure, where – and this was not the case today – it was necessary to carry out further tests with our ambulance” to take them to a hospital, she said.

Before Wuhan flights were discontinued, passengers arriving in the United States from flights originating in the city were transferred to New York’s Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, and O’Hare Airport in Chicago and facilities directed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta have been established for screening.

The UK authorities indicated that passengers traveling from China to Heathrow Airport in London, the busiest airport in Europe, and other airports were not checked. However, they were given informational brochures on what to do if they fell ill.

Germany’s Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, stated that it had not yet received a government recommendation to conduct screening, so there are currently no travel restrictions.

In China, similar measures were taken in nearby cities in Hubei Province as in Wuhan, with public transportation ceasing and theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers being closed as of Friday, state media reports.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that occurred in China in more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the developing respiratory syndrome in the Middle East of camels.

So far, most of the 571 cases in China have been to Wuhan and a total of 17 people have died, all in and around the city.

The Lunar New Year is one of the world’s largest annual movements. Dubai airports previously said they were preparing to welcome thousands of Chinese travelers before the weekend.

Preliminary figures show that Dubai Airport welcomed around 3.7 million passengers from China, an increase of 5 percent over the previous year.

By David Rising

advertisement