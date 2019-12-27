advertisement

Work has started to prevent further destruction of Glenwood House, the Lucan property where Ana Kriégel was murdered.

The O’Callaghan family, who own the property and have a building permit for a nursing home with 62 beds, have agreed measures in recent weeks to secure the protected structure in which the 14-year-old girl was killed in May 2018.

After two teenagers were arrested for murder in October, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would appreciate the demolition of the building.

To be demolished, it would need to be removed from the protected structure register after consultation with the public, the Minister for Cultural Heritage, the Cultural Heritage Council, the Arts Council, An Taisce and Fáilte Ireland.

Scaffolding can be seen around the house, which apparently has a new roof and was plastered on the outside. A statement from the Fingal County Council confirmed that work is underway to clean up and secure the site.

“In addition to this work, a preliminary protection plan was agreed with the Council, consisting of stabilization and protection work on the historic buildings to prevent further deterioration,” added a spokeswoman.

The Glenwood House on Clonee Road in Lucan was built around 1800 according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

Sherborough Properties, which is owned by the O’Callaghan family, bought the house and surrounding 105 hectare property in 2003 for a reported 10.5 million euros.

Paul O’Callaghan, a director of the company, said last month that there were no immediate plans to build the site and the company was working closely with the Fingal County Council on its development.

When asked about his future, Varadkar said that, in his view, the building had no “tremendous architectural value” and that he “wanted the Council to remove the label and demolish the building.” (The building is in Mr. Varadkar’s constituency.)

A number of local politicians have also said that it may be appropriate to remove the status of a protected building in order to clear the way for its eventual demolition.

The Society for Old Lucan, a conservation organization, said that all plans should respect the Kriégel family’s wishes.

