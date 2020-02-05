advertisement

The action is “the only way to force this government to move” in contract talks, union leaders say, are ready to strike for its 27,500 members at the Canada Revenue Agency later this month for the Liberals to “feel the heat” By public servants.

“It is clear to us that it will take action for the Trudeau government to stop dragging its feet on the negotiating table,” he said. Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Services Alliance of Canada (PSAC) in an interview with The Hill Times. “We’re sick and tired of that.”

The Tax Employees’ Union (UTE), the second largest shopping unit in the PSAC, will begin holding a strike on February 17th, after what the union describes as the government’s refusal to propose its pay, disrespect with its monetary proposal, and its rejection of proposals to improve work-life balance, increase job security for long-term employees, and improve working conditions in call centers.

The two sides have been in negotiations for a new collective agreement since June 2018 and were before the Public Interest Commission (PIC) on January 20. Once a stalemate is reached at the negotiating table, a PIC is created to assist the parties in resolving disputes and make recommendations for resolution.

The PIC report, whose recommendations are non-binding, is expected later this winter.

“Even our members are asking us why we are holding a strike vote in February and March before we get the report,” he said. Marc Brière, the national president of the Tax Workers Union in an interview for The Hill Times. “The answer is very easy – it’s to be ready.”

“It takes four or five weeks for us to develop those votes, so we want to be ready, we want them to feel the heat, we want to be able to announce that we have a strike vote now, we have the report, and we will see what the report says, clearly, “Mr Brière said.

Mr Brière said his group is open to returning to the negotiating table with the employer at any time to try and reach an agreement.

“Of course we’re open to that, we’ve always been, but we want to make them feel the heat because if we have a strike mandate in early April and we’re in the tax season and they don’t wake up and smell the coffee and go back to the table this time, being serious about really cutting a deal, guess what is going to happen, “Mr. Brière.

The latest round of talks between the government and CRA members of the union began under the Conservative government led by Stephen Harper, with the contract signed under the Liberal government on October 25, 2016.

“At that time, we had a strike mandate, and we had a deal at 11am on all fours in the morning, and if not, we were heading for the election lines,” Mr. Brière. “That deal lasted six days morally, and it was it or nothing, so we got it.”

UTE’s last contract expired on October 31, 2016, with the last pay increase occurring nearly a year ago in November 2015.

“We had some meetings in 2018, and some in 2019, but we were going nowhere. During that time, the rest of the PSAC charts were going nowhere, but at least they … received a salary offer from the Board of Trustees. Treasury, at least one entry offer, “Mr. Brière. “While the CRA never bothered about it even the table of a salary offer.”

Mr Aylward said the CRA’s strike vote “unfortunately, I think will be the first of several strike votes we will see in the coming weeks.”

According to Etienne Biram, CRA spokesman, “The Canada Revenue Agency knows the important role its employees play from coast to coast in providing services to Canadian taxpayers. We respect the collective bargaining process and will not bargain in public. “

“In the meantime, the Revenue Agency of Canada remains committed to returning to the bargain table at any time during this process, to continue to negotiate in good faith and reach an agreement that is fair to employees and reasonable to taxpayers Canadians, ”wrote Mr. Biram in an email to The Hill Times.

The parties remain far behind, says the Public Interest Commission

PSAC announcement of strike votes scheduled for later this month following the release of the PIC report for PSAC’s Science and Library Science (EB) group, including more than 850 members responsible for education, educational support and library services.

The previous collective agreement for the EB Group expired in June 2018, and both parties met with the PIC from December 9 to December 12 last year.

“While we were able to identify possible solutions – a” meeting of the minds “on some of the issues under discussion, the parties did not officially” sign “any issues,” according to the PIC report. “On the main monetary issues, the positions of the parties remained far behind. The reality that important priorities for negotiations on the Common Issue Table were extremely complicated our discussions. “

Bringing common issues together on the Common Issues Board is a common practice in shopping, and is more popular in sectoral shopping such as health care, where a central table is set up for all issues related to nurses, for example .

The report also noted that little progress could be made towards concluding a new collective agreement for the EB Group at the Commission stage in the absence of information about the possible course of negotiations for the Program and Administrative Services (PA) group.

The PA group is the largest PSAC negotiation group, representing 71,000 employees responsible for software administration, information services and data processing, among other roles. The PIC report is expected by the end of next week, according to Mr Aylward.

“This means that our largest shopping unit will be able to garner votes on strike,” Mr Aylward said. “Then others will follow shortly thereafter, so we will probably see most of our strike votes by the end of April, in early May.”

According to Karl Sasseville, director of communications and case management for the President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos (Québec, Que.), “The government has fully participated in the work of the Public Interest Commission, and we appreciate its recommendations for the Education and Library group negotiations.”

“Our aim is to take constructive steps to advance the negotiations and, in this context, we are reviewing in detail the Commission’s report and its recommendations,” Mr Sasseville wrote in response to questions from The Hill Times.

According to Mr. Sasseville, the government’s bid for PSAC is in line with agreements reached with 34 shopping agents representing more than 65,000 public service employees and includes salary increases exceeding eight percent for four years, improvements to parental leave provisions. and other caregivers, and new leave provisions for victims of domestic violence.

The PSAC has previously said, in a submission to the PIC, that it wants an agreement that does not simply “copy what other federal public administration agents have negotiated”.

“These solutions take into account current economic conditions, including other collective bargaining agreements, the government’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees, conditions of employment in the federal government relative to other Canadian jobs, and fiscal responsible management, “wrote Mr Sasseville, who also noted that the government remains open to returning to the negotiating table at any time.

PSAC’s ongoing advertising campaign is a “pressure tactic”

PSAC launched an advertising campaign in November 2019 featuring online, radio and print ads running across the country rebuking the government for failing to penalize new merger contracts and failing to adequately compensate members for ongoing issues. above for paying the Phoenix system problem.

Mr Aylward called the campaign a “tactic of pressure” on Liberal Members of Parliament and “especially in particular, for Jean-Yves Duclos, the new president of the Treasury Board”.

“We said when he was (appointed) that he had a lot of work to do, and whatever work he was doing, does not appear to be in the shopping arena,” Mr. Aylward. “We need to keep up the pressure and be ready to do it and know that we are ready to take action as well.”

“For four years, Canada’s public service employees appeared every day, without knowing if they would be paid, trapped in Phoenix’s pay nightmare,” read the radio ad, which was revised in January. “Through it all, we’ve been here for Canada, providing the services that Canadians rely on.”

“But, Justin Trudeau refuses to compensate us for this calamity. Now we have to fight for what we owe, “the ad continues, before directing listeners to this force.ca to sign a letter of request.

The PSAC says the next phase of the campaign will revolve around Phoenix’s fourth anniversary on February 28, and there will be a video with stories of members coming out in early March.

