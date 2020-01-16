advertisement

A worker at a Derbyshire foundry had to have his fingers amputated following an industrial accident.

The worker got his hand caught in a molding machine as he tried to clear a blockage with a metal rod, said the Chesterfield Justice Center.

advertisement

When the blockage cleared without warning, the employee’s right hand was crushed between the machine and the rod, reports the Derbyshire Times.

Two fingers were severely damaged and several bones were broken.

The incident occurred on February 28, 2018 at William Lee Ltd, in Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, which discards components for the automotive industry.

William Lee Ltd was sued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), whose investigation revealed that if an appropriate risk assessment had been carried out, the company would have been aware of the potential risk to employees who were trying to remove machine blockages.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The HSE said at the hearing that specific procedures should have been put in place for the blocking authorization and that the company could have developed appropriate instructions, training and information regarding the task.

William Lee Ltd pleaded guilty to breaking subsection 2 (1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 1974 and was fined £ 60,000 and paid £ 6,000.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector David Keane said: “If a safe and suitable work system had been put in place before the incident, the fatal injuries sustained by the employee could have been avoided. “

.

advertisement