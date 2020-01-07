advertisement

Labor promises a more ambitious policy than the coalition in the next climate change election after the Australian bushfire crisis.

Opposition climate spokesman Mark Butler also wants the government to allow a debate on climate change in parliament in February.

“Hopefully we can build a non-partisan position,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

Mr Butler said the bushfire crisis has accelerated the debate on climate change in Australia and overseas.

He said Labor is now focusing on the current emergency.

“It will require a very thorough study of these events and a comprehensive national debate on how we can protect future generations from the effects of climate change,” said Butler.

“People can rely on us to have a more ambitious climate policy than the coalition in the next election.”

Union leader Anthony Albanese recently traveled to Queensland, Coal and supported the industry.

But Mr. Butler said that if the world reached international CO2 reduction targets, fossil fuel consumption would have to drop sharply.

As late as Sunday, the prime minister claimed that his government had always linked climate change to extreme weather conditions.

Government ministers were forced to distance themselves from comments made on Tuesday by a liberal backer on British television.

Craig Kelly used an appearance on Good Morning Britain to deny the link between climate change and Australia’s bushfires.

The Minister for Civil Protection, David Littleproud, described his comments as a “sideline”.

“He doesn’t take the government’s view,” Littleproud told reporters Tuesday.

“We believe climate change is real. We accept science,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Originally published as Labor, promises ambitious climate policy

