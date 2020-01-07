advertisement

Construction of the $ 6.6 billion Coastal GasLink C pipeline in western Canada resumed Tuesday after an indigenous group opposing the project had commissioned its workers outside their territory.

Seaside GasLink, to be operated by TC Energy Corp., will transfer gas from north-east British Columbia to the Pacific Coast, where Shell’s Royal Dutch Canadian LNG export facility is under construction.

While less controversial than oil pipelines, Coastal GasLink faces opposition from some Wetsuwet people’s leaders, who say the project interferes with their hunting and trapping rights.

The British Supreme Court of Colombia issued an order last week against blockades preventing workers from entering after protests a year ago resulted in arrests. Wet’suweten Nation overturned the decision and said on Saturday it had issued an expulsion notice for the Coastal Gas League from its territories.

Work has now resumed after a vacation break, said Suzanne Wilton, a coastal gas spokeswoman, including cleaning, building camps and distributing pipes.

The company added in a statement that it would delay resuming work on a particularly sensitive site, known as Camp 9A, where Wet’suweten last year said they found old stone tools.

Coast GasLink said it has requested a meeting with the successor chiefs. But one of the adversaries, Likht’s chief of staff Dsta’hyl, has tweeted that they would only meet with government and police officials, not companies.

Spokesmen for other chiefs could not be reached by phone. Wet’suwet have planned protests this week in several Canadian provinces.

Many other indigenous groups along the pipeline route support the project because it will create long-term jobs and financial benefits.

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said in December that it and Alberta Investment Management Corp. would jointly buy a 65% stake in Coastal GasLink. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

