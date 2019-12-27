advertisement

When you think of some of Australia’s most famous brands, Vegemite and Tim Tams might come to mind. maybe Cherry Ripe and Darrell Lea. All of these products are sold within one of Australia’s most famous brands – Woolworths.

According to some figures from the advertising agency WPP, Woolworths is the most valuable retail brand in Australia and the fifth most important brand overall.

It’s a cool $ 10 billion and only three big banks and Telstra are more valuable, but considering the year the banks did it, Woolies may have gone up a step or two.

If it hadn’t been for a challenge in Sydney in 1924 and a careless oversight in New York 16,000 km away, we wouldn’t be able to shop at Woolworths today. Instead, we may now get milk and bread from our local Christmas shop.

In Australia it is perfectly conceivable that supermarkets have Christmas every day of the year.

It’s all because of a guy named Harold Percival Christmas. That’s right – the man who kickstarted the 29th largest retailer in the world was called Mr Christmas. Or Percy to everyone who knew him.

If you look at Coles, Myer or Aldi, large companies are often named after the founders. Woolies is not.

MR CHRISTMAS ” FROCK SALON ”

Stephen Ward is the manager of the Woolworths Heritage Center, a treasure trove of supermarket history deep in the Sydney suburb.

He told news.com.au that Mr. Christmas was a haberdashery seller in the 1920s. But he dreamed big – he wanted to start his own business and sell shipping clothes.

He reached out a few feelers and met Stanley Chatterton, who invested £ 100 in the company.

“This company was not going as well as planned,” said Ward.

“So they opened a hair salon in the Queen Victoria Building on the corner of Market Street and George Street.”

These would be the QVB buyers and tourists who are still in close proximity to one of Woolworths’ most famous shops across from Sydney City Hall.

“It was immediately successful and soon made a substantial profit,” said Ward.

media_cameraPercy Christmas, the man who founded a clothing store in Sydney that was to become the Woolworths we know today.

Mr. Christmas and Mr. Chatterton founded a company and Cecil Scott Waine, an accountant, took care of the money together.

Until 1924, when the clothing store sold its literal socks, the owners wanted larger premises and were given the basement of what was then the Imperial Arcade in nearby Pitt St. This is now the Westfield Sydney shopping center.

The three men visited Adelaide to be inspired by a successful business, partly owned by George Creed, for their big new business.

In this shop, “novelties” were sold, which are modeled on the world-famous “Five and Dime” stores of the FW Woolworth Company in the USA.

FW Woolworth pioneered the display of goods so customers could touch and handle them instead of having everything behind a counter. It sold clothes, housewares, just about everything – as long as it was affordable.

media_cameraWoolworth stores – no connection to Australian stores – once existed in the USA. A famous sit-in took place in this shop in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1960, which led the shop to abandon its segregation policy. It is preserved today as the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

CHEEKY DARE

Mr. Creed liked the Sydney jib cut and joined the company, now named Stanley Chatterton’s.

But neither Mr. Chatterton nor Mr. Christmas were convinced that the name was the right choice.

In homage to the US retailer, they registered their new business under the name “Wallworths Bazaar Ltd”.

“The name was discussed extensively and was ultimately considered cumbersome,” said Ward.

Why don’t you just call it “Woolworths”, they thought?

“Percy Christmas had dared to register Cecil Waine as Woolworths after finding that the name was not registered in Australia or New Zealand.”

media_camera In their heyday, the American Woolworths dominated retail and built a skyscraper that is still in New York.

Although FW Woolworth is a world famous brand name and business that would go beyond the United States, his name was not registered as a trademark in many countries.

The men sent a telegram to FW Woolworth in New York, but registered the name before they even received an answer. Fortunately, the original Woolworth said they had no plans to come to Australia.

On September 22, 1924 the company was registered as Woolworths Limited.

VIOLENT OPENING

On December 4 of this year, Woolworths – the only slight difference was that the Australian name was plural while the US original was unique – was opened on one of Sydney’s busiest shopping streets.

“A full-page ad in the newspapers last night had promised Sydney shoppers a convenient place to buy good things,” said Ward.

The ad read: “Really cheap. The cheapest possible. Come and see. You want to live at Woolworths. From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Woolworths will sell what you want and sell it cheap. “

Simple, repetitive, somewhat hyperbolic. And, as it turned out, quite dangerous.

“The Woolworths Stupendous Bargain Basement opened on Friday, December 5th, at 9:00 a.m.,” said Ward.

“A wild gaggle of bargain hunters came together on the site and met in a violent collision, many passed out.

“The staff room was converted into an emergency room.”

Media_cameraWoolworths Australia’s businesses were a great success. This is one on Rundle Street, Adelaide, on the official opening day in 1936. Percy Christmas, Managing Director, is in the middle, just to the right of the merchandise sign.

The first wrinkles were gone, the shop calmed down. Mr. Christmas introduced a red and white uniform and, according to some reports, was referred to by many employees as “father”.

The company, whose managing director was Mr. Christmas from the beginning, expanded around Australia.

MR CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Mr. Christmas resigned from Woolworths in 1945. But poor old Percy didn’t enjoy retirement – or fortune – for long. On a trip abroad, he died suddenly in Bordeaux in 1947.

Woolworths marched on. But it would take many decades for Woolies to turn into the supermarket we know today.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that the previous Woolworths concept became Big W, while the Woolworths name was saved for supermarkets.

“Woolworths Limited had no connection to FW Woolworth in either the United States or the United Kingdom,” said Ward.

“The only conflict we had was when Woolworths Limited opened a shopping office in London in 1929 and couldn’t use the Woolworths name because it was already registered in the UK. The purchasing office was later renamed Australasian Chains Stores Ltd. registered. “

The U.S. company has its own brand name only in its home market, Canada and the UK, where buyers have considered it to be thoroughly British for decades. There, like Australia, it was almost universally known as “woolies”.

FW Woolworth’s control over legally owning its own name led to independent shops appearing in Australia, Germany and South Africa – all separately and still owned.

The latter is well represented in Australia through its ownership of David Jones and Country Road.

media_cameraWoolworths has renamed all Woolworths stores in New Zealand to Countdown, but with the well-known Woolworths logo. Image: iStock.

Although Woolworths Australia owned Woolworths stores in New Zealand, it has now renamed them all.

The supermarkets there have been changed to the more well-known name Countdown, but with the well-known green apple logo that Woolies uses in Australia.

As for the original Woolworth, it was difficult not to adapt to the modern taste. In 1997 the last American Woolworths closed; The British shops – which were now independent – closed in 2009.

media_cameraWhat is left of the original US Woolworths – Foot Locker – is now next to Sydney’s flagship Woolworths.

However, FW Woolworth survives under a different guise. The U.S. variety stores were out of favor, but the shoe stores continued to trade briskly. They were trading under a different brand – Foot Locker.

What was the FW Woolworth company renamed Foot Locker Retail Inc in 2001.

Foot Locker’s flagship store in George Street, Sydney, is adjacent to Woolworths Town Hall’s flagship store. A store called Woolworths only because Percy’s Christmas is coming up to find out if he can’t make use of someone else’s name.

If FW Woolworth had bothered to register his own name, who knows, we could drop by Chatterton today or even at Christmas to do the weekly shop.

