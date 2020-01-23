advertisement

The dining area at the Woodward show home from Stepper Homes in Cornerbrook.

Supplied / Postmedia

In many families, preparing dinner is a collaboration. One can chop vegetables while another concentrates on protein.

advertisement

But for that to happen, the family needs a kitchen that can go on. Such a cooking space is one of the highlights of the Woodward model from Stepper Homes.

This 1,477-square-foot home, paired as a show home in the new northeast community of Cornerbrook.

Woodward is also available in the south Calgary community, Hudson at Creekstone.

In Cornerbrook, the house is available in colonial, handicraft and prairie architectural designs.

The home cooking space, central to the main floor, is also attractive to support the needs of many people at the same time.

Featuring a functional L-shaped orientation, the kitchen has generous counter space and an island. While some islands have stools and a dining bar, this is meant to cut boards, ingredients, roasting pans and pressure cookers.

Around the island is a thoughtful space, allowing different family members to circulate easily.

This kitchen also has a well-stocked pantry. Sitting in disarray, it has a wide pantry and considerable volume of closets.

Its other features include a full-height rear plate mount and stainless steel appliances, including an over-the-range microwave.

Generally, the main level with open concept gets a nice level of natural light. This comes from the dining area and the slick front room, both of which boast multiplexed large windows.

An 11-foot five-inch siding with 11-foot boxes of dining areas four inches outside, raising the visual interest of the space. This wall is ideal for treating as an accent with a great deal of art or sturdy wallpaper.

Collection areas are spacious and attractive – including outdoors – with its full-width adjoining entrance. On warm days, it’s easy to imagine a couple using the porch to enjoy a cup of coffee and catch the news.

People interested in using the basement for an extended family member or rental tenant will appreciate the side entrance, which provides direct access to the basement. This floor plan option is presented at the show house.

The optionally developed basement comes with a bedroom and full bathroom.

One on the second floor, there are two mid-sized bedrooms in front and a master bedroom along the back.

The master measures 11-foot by 5-inches by 12-feet and is accompanied by a safe and size walk-in closet. This ensuite features a suction tub under a large window and abundant vanity under a full mirror.

Bedrooms for family children are comparable in size and sit side by side.

Cornerbrook, which came to market in late 2018, is master planned by WestCreek Developments, the same company behind the award-winning Calgary community southeast of Legacy.

Planned for a construction of 1,500 homes, Cornerbrook is located at the intersection of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard. It is headed by a central park that covers approximately 30 percent of the community, and attaches to both corners of Cornerbrook, additional parks.

DETAILS

MODEL: Woodward is a 1,477-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bedroom home.

builder: Stepper home.

AREA: Cornerbrook is a young community northeast of Calgary.

Developer: WestCreek Developments.

SCHEDULE: The show house is open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

instructions: The show house is located at 116 Cornerbrook Gate N.E. To get there, take the Deerfoot Trail on 32nd Avenue, and turn left onto the Metis Trail. From there, turn right onto Country Hills Boulevard and right onto Cornerbrook Gate.

INFORMATION:stepperhomes.com

advertisement