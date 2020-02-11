advertisement

Tiger Woods has indicated that he would support a possible “division” of the golf rules, in which professionals and amateurs would use different devices.

Advances in fitness and golf equipment technology have led players to keep hitting the ball in recent years. This resulted in the routes being extended to continue testing the world’s best.

The golf associations announced last week that they intend to break the “ever-increasing cycle of striking distance,” but admit that it may take years to find solutions.

The USGA and R&A will assess the potential of a “local rule” that would allow tournament boards to “specify the use of clubs and / or balls that are intended to result in shorter striking distances”.

They have also agreed to review their current equipment specifications to determine if they need to be “tightened or adjusted”. However, such potential changes would target professionals and amateurs rather than recreational players.

Woods, who previously expressed his support for limiting the range of the ball, said at a pre-tournament press conference prior to the Genesis Invitational: “I have always said that the game of golf is fluid, moving, and the golf ball is certainly going a lot further than the balata days.

“We have come a long way and what was crazy was that I was part of it all. When I started the tour, I beat Davis Love in a playoff [1996] and he used a persimmon driver. If You could have worn it 270 yards, you put a lot of effort out of the game, now boys are throwing hybrids and five woods into the air.

“The game has evolved and changed and we no longer have enough land to design golf courses that are 7,800 to 8,000 meters long.” It’s difficult, but we also want to make the game as entertaining as possible. We strive for greater participation and larger minds and forgiving clubs. This contributes to the joy of the game, so that a very delicate balancing act arises. ”

Physically stronger

Woods admitted that since the days when only he and Vijay Singh could be found at gym tournaments, players have also become physically stronger.

However, he also admitted that “only 1 percent of men or women” would be affected if top players had to use equipment other than recreational players.

“Part of the future discussion is whether we’ll split up or not, and that will probably be good after my match days if we find out,” added Woods.

Woods also suggested that he is unlikely to take over the United States Presidents Cup team again in 2021.

Tournament director Woods is striving for a record title on the Riviera on the 83rd PGA Tour, a course where he has not yet cost victory in his career.

