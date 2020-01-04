advertisement

Jonathan Woodgate stands in front of the room and looks at the digital clock on his cell phone. As soon as the display changes to 2 p.m., he reaches for the door handle, takes a deep breath, and prepares for the weekly media conference in Middlesbrough. as always, he’s on time. Punctuality is particularly important for a manager who deals with a number of “standards” that include elegance (black shoes and belts must be combined with club suits), table etiquette and good manners all round.

Whisper, but a few weeks before his 40th birthday, half of the former center of England and Real Madrid seem to be transforming into a mix of Bruce Rioch – the famous-disciplinary manager who broke Boro in the 1980s from the brink of liquidation England led the old first division – and Gareth Southgate.

It is an amazing transformation. In 2008, when Woodgate’s header won the league cup final for Tottenham at the expense of Chelsea, few could imagine that he would reinvent himself as a hard-working, professional young Middlesbrough coach who will compete with José Mourinho on Sunday when Spurs joins the riverbank in the third round of the FA Cup.

Twelve years ago, Woody had many good qualities, but he was much too fond of spending a good evening with his old teesside buddies to be taken seriously as future guidance material.

How wrong can you be Although Woodgate’s young, inexperienced team struggled at the wrong end of the championship for most of its debut season, following its successor Tony Pulis, it suddenly recovers. They are not content with winning their last four games – including victories in the pursuit of West Brom and Preston – and have conceded three goals to ban rumors of Neil Warnock’s upcoming appointment as new manager.

dreams

Instead, Woodgate is preparing for a tactical duel with Mourinho. He is ultra slim and has a straight back. He still looks good enough to go back in time and put on a Spurs shirt, but is more interested in mimicking the success of a Boro predecessor.

“Steve McClaren won the League Cup (2004) and brought us to an incredible final in the Uefa Cup (2006),” he says. “Who would have thought Middlesbrough is in a European final, but trophies are what dreams are made of.”

Woodgate wished he could remember more of what he had won for Spurs. “I just thought I could attack Didier Drogba and I was brave, put my head in and it went in. It was the best goal I ever scored with my nose.” I can’t remember the celebration, it’s a bit blurry!

“The League Cup was the only thing I won that I look back on with a little regret. I played in good teams in Leeds and Newcastle, but you can’t say that a team is great if you don’t win trophies.

“I thought Tottenham had won something under Mauricio Pochettino. He did a great job with his budget, but I’m sure the first trophy in 12 years is in sight since José Mourinho is a series winner. He is incredible, the best that has ever been and that is still top. “

Although his Spurs stint is hampered by injury, Woodgate is still warmly welcomed in North London, though not quite as popular as his assistant Robbie Keane. “Robbie is a god down there, a legend. But Spurs fans have always been good to me.”

Two strikers

Sunday promises to be less friendly, at least temporarily, but Woodgate was spurred on by the arrival of strikers Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha, who were borrowed from Manchester City. In many ways it is a compliment that Pep Guardiola entrusted her development to him, but usually Boros manager insisted on interviewing the couple before agreeing to sign them.

“I had to look into the white eyes and talk to them honestly. We want to develop a hungry offspring. But it’s just about being a team player, putting the team first. ”

This mantra forms the core of Boro’s so-called “golden thread” philosophy. Its architect, the club’s former head of recruitment, Adrian Bevington, may have left Riverside at the end of last month, but the ideology remains intact.

“Of course, the golden thread is still there,” says Woodgate. “Young players got their chance this season. Aynsley Pears (a 21-year-old goalkeeper who borrowed from Gateshead last season since replacing injured Darren Randolph, has kept seven clean sheets) and Marcus Tavernier (a 20-year-old left winger) were great. The golden thread runs through our club. ”

Mourinho needs to make sure it doesn’t become a tripwire. – Guardian

