England are well on their way to a series win in South Africa after host problems with the racket continued on the second day of the fourth and final test in Johannesburg.

The tourist returned on 192./4 with Captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope, both of whom were well positioned. Although Anrich Nortje’s first five-game test had reached half a century, England faced a relatively underwhelming first innings record.

Nortje’s brilliance and some poor shot selections from England had Roots men 318-9, but Mark Wood and Stuart Broad showed an unlikely setback when they shared the highest 10-wicket partnership among the Wanderers.

Their 82 helped England to 400. Overall, South Africa seems to be lagging far behind Wood, who caught up 3: 21 against 88: 6 against the Proteas on the stumps.

After the third test in Port Elizabeth, South Africa is at great risk of having to do the same in the series finale, as twelve gates fall a day.

Such dominance by the ball seemed like a slim prospect when Root and Pope formed a partnership worth 35 on Friday versus 101, which rewarded their respective fifties for an aggressive start to the day.

However, the Pope chopped on his stumps and tried to leave one of Nortje (5-110) when he left for 56. Root soon followed him for 59 after leaving the same bowler behind.

Sam Curran then paid the price of tracking a large delivery to put Nortje on a hat trick. Chris Woakes (32) survived the hat-trick ball and held the tide alongside Jos Buttler, who held the couple in until lunch.

Butttler (20) chopped Vernon Philander, who was doing his last test, after being resumed, and Woakes became Nortje’s fifth victim when he stabbed the second slip.

South Africa, however, was unable to break up quickly, and instead was frustrated by an incredible stance between Wood and Broad, which in a way brought the fight back to the host and only required 27 balls to build the 50 partnership.

Wood, who had not yet reached the age of 42 in the third test, scored three sixes in his unbeaten 35th year, while Broad reached four highs in his 43th year. This ended when he drove Dane Paterson to Pieter Malan to finally end the innings.

The last wicket was hardly celebrated and the response from South Africa gave the home fans little reason to celebrate.

Malan was the first to fall on the board at the age of 29 on Wood, when the seafarer in Buttler’s gloves put him at every turn before Rassie van der Dussen ducked when Ben Stoke’s Sam Curran caught a nice catch.

A terrible shot from Elgar made him flash Stokes to Woakes, who locked Du Plessi’s pound for three. The pressurized South African captain has been fifty in his last 10 innings without a test.

Quinton de Kock scored unbeaten stumps with 32 goals, but Stokes and Joe Denly made Wood score the goals of Temba Bavuma and Nortje. The latter failed, proving the last ball of another sad day for South Africa.

