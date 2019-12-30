advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career best with 32 points – including the jump forward – with 36 seconds left – as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a 98-97 win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Chris Paul scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half after the Thunder won their fifth straight game in Toronto and sixth in their last seven contests overall. Paul added 11 rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Nerlens Noel added 13 points and Darius Bazley scored 12 for Oklahoma City.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points for the Raptors. Patrick McCaw added 13 points, Serge Ibaka had 12 and 14 rebounds while Terence Davis II had 11 points.

The hijackers took a four-point advantage in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder led by three points in Paul’s jumper with 9:04 left.

Lowry picked up his fifth personal foul with 7:46 to play in the fourth. Noel made two free throws to extend the Thunder’s lead to five points.

Lowry’s three free throws with 6:43 left tied the game. Paul’s preparation turned Oklahoma City back by two with 4:52 remaining.

Ibaka’s reversible dunk gave the Raptors a one-point lead. After Ibaka’s offensive foul, Paul made a jumper with 1:01 to play and the Thunder led by one.

VanVleet’s two free throws stretch Toronto with one of 54.2 seconds to pass. The Thunder took a one-point lead, but Toronto-born Gilgeous-Alexander set the score with a short jumper.

Paul beat the 3-pointer ass to give the Thunder a 22-20 lead after the first quarter.

The hijackers opened up a six-point lead after six minutes of the second quarter. After the Thunder cut into their deficit, VanVleet’s 3-pointer increased the lead to eight with 3:44 left in the half.

The Thunder responded with an 11-0 lead, captured by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-pointer to lead by three points with 1:26 left. The game was tied at 47 in the first half.

Paul scored five straight points and the Thunder led by eight with 9:35 left in the third quarter. Toronto took a two-point lead in the 3-pointer with Chris Boucher heading. Toronto led 80-76 after three quarters.

