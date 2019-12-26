advertisement

The new Wonder Woman adventure will hit theaters next summer. Marvel Studios’ Black Widow stays in second place and Birds of Prey doesn’t even appear in the top 5.

Wonder Woman 1984With Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkinswill be presented as the most anticipated film next year Atom cards Portal. The production of DC Comics and Warner Bros. is expected to hit theaters next June 5, 2020 and will be a new adventure for Diana from Themyscira. In second place is Black Widow by Scarlett Johansson.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfM7_JLk-84 (/ embed)

advertisement

Wonder Woman makes her way

The Atom Tickets Portal was responsible for the creation a survey among its usersand asked about the next year’s film they would most like to see. The winning title was Wonder Woman 1984A production in which Gal Gadot will put himself back in the role of the character he has played since Batman vs. Superman: The Dawn of Justice In this new episode, we’ll give up the context of the First World of War to take the plunge into Reagan’s time.

While Wonder Woman 1984 topped the list, Marvel Studios Black widow ranks second. The third position is for Timeless to die for, a James Bond film that will premiere in April. Fast & Furious 9 and Mulan are the other two productions that close the top 5. While Wonder Woman 1984 If it is part of this list, the same will not happen to it birds of prey, the first DC movie to hit theaters next February.

Atom Tickets users want Wonder Woman

It is also important to note that Scarlett Johansson, which we will also see in Black Widow next April, will appear on the list of favorite actresses of the decade, along with Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lawrence, of hunger Games and X-Men, The director of wonder womanPatty Jenkins as well as Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele are the directors who have been most enthusiastic about respondents in the past 10 years.

Chris Pine will play Steve Trevor againWhile Kristen Wiig will bring Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah to life, Pedro Pascal will assume the role of Maxwell Lord. We remind you that Wonder Woman will debut in 1984 in June.

Previous articleFrom Shiloh to John: The transition from Angelina Jolie’s son and Brad Pitt

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement