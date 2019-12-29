advertisement

We are still a few days away from turning the page on the calendar into a new year and a whole new decade, but film fans are already eagerly looking forward to the slate of exciting Hollywood productions that will dominate the register in 2020. is a list that again contains many super house titles, as well as animated features, remakes and long-awaited follow-up – with the features that fans are particularly looking forward to, probably as no surprise.

Nonetheless, some unexpected results have emerged after the recent Fandango’s survey of more than 2,000 millennial film fans who voted for the best films and performances they most look forward to on the big screen in 2020 in the last days of December One of the highlights of Fandango’s annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey this time – the top four films that the public is most looking forward to, such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, were all directed by women.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfM7_JLk-84 (/ embed)

advertisement

The 2020 checkout “will offer an abundance of welcome surprises,” said Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak about this year’s film survey, which she said offers promising new film offers “with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word” hero. “

This is easily seen in the titles that are part of the “Most anticipated film” category of the survey, which contains the following

Wonder Woman 1984 (5 June) Black Widow (1 May) Marvel’s The Eternals (November 6) Mulan (March 27) No Time to Die (April 10) A Quiet Place Part II (March 20) Birds of prey (7 February) In the Heights (26 June) Pixar’s Soul (June 19) Fast & Furious 9 (22 May)

As a bonus, here are the individual actors and actress performances that fans also told Fandango as part of this year’s survey that they are most excited to see:

Most anticipated actress:

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II, Jungle Cruise) Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) Zendaya (Dune)

Most anticipated actor:

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

advertisement