advertisement

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday February 26, 2018. Canadian PRESS

Won $ 70m Lotto Max ticket on Sale in Brampton, Ont.

The record jackpot goes to the ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

advertisement

Unless you live in Brampton, Ont., Your $ 70 million dreams are dashed.

Lottery officials say the winning Lotto Max record-breaking ticket on Tuesday night was sold in the City of Ontario.

It is the largest lottery prize ever given in Canada.

The winner has not come forward yet.

The big mimi had reached the maximum salary after previous draws resulted in no winners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement