The Golf HSBC Women’s World Cup in Singapore, scheduled for late this month, was canceled on Monday, as was the LPGA Thailand tournament next week, so the US tour for women has now lost all three of its lucrative preparatory events in Asia.

The World Championship, which Sung-hyun’s second largest park won at Sentosa Golf Club last year, is one of the most prestigious on the US LPGA tour outside of the majors. This year all the top 20 players in the world were represented. It was planned to tee off on February 27th.

The tour had already announced the abolition of the Blue Bay LPGA from March 5 to 8 on the south Chinese island of Hainan 10 days ago.

“Due to ongoing health concerns and recent evidence in some Asian countries that major events due to the corona virus should be canceled or postponed, the LPGA and its partners have decided to cancel the Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 and the Honda LPGA 2020 2020 HSBC women World Cup, ”says a statement from the LPGA Tour.

Sixty-six players would have taken part in the tournament from February 27 to March 1, including Ko Jin-Young from South Korea, the defending champion and compatriot Park and the third-placed Nelly Korda from the USA.

Players are currently in Australia, where the Australian Open will begin on Thursday after the Vic Open closes in Geelong, Adelaide on Sunday.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always a top priority for us. Although we are disappointed that these tournaments are not taking place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon, ”the statement said.

Singapore raised its disease warning level to the second highest level of its four-point system on Friday.

As part of the updated notification, the organizers are advised to cancel or postpone major events that are not absolutely necessary.

Singapore had previously banned travelers who were recently in China from entering or passing through its territory to counter the spread of the virus.

The city-state also suspended visas for the Chinese passport

