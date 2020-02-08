advertisement

Smriti Mandhana celebrated a great half-century when the Indian women produced an improved hit show to beat Australia with seven wickets in the fifth T20 and keep up with the women’s triangle series on Saturday after the final.

After Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the pitch and was selected for Junction Oval, Australia prevailed with a 57-ball 93 from Ashleigh Gardner and a 22-ball 37 from Meg Lanning.

India then returned to overtake the goal, scoring 177 for three in 19.4 overs.

advertisement

The 16-year-old Shafali Verma finally came out well and made a flying start for India with a 28-Ball-49. Her innings contained eight and six.

GAME SCORECARD

Smriti Mandhana (55) also broke seven boundaries in her 48-ball innings to anchor the tricky chase.

Jemimah Rodrigues also came out all cylinders blazing and made a quick 19 ball 30 with five fours.

In the end, skipper Harmanpreet (20 of 20 balls) and Deepti Sharma (11 of 4 balls) took the team home.

Gardner previously sent the ball over the fence eleven times and shot three sixes in their 57-ball innings to appear as top scorer for Australia.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the outstanding bowler who snapped two gates, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) each took a wicket.

Ellyse Perry (1/33), Megan Schutt (1/26) and Nicola Carey (1/27) each made a wicket for Australia.

With this victory, India moved behind England to second place in the points table.

India had lost four goals against Australia and England in the last two games of the series.

Australia will face England in the final league game of the series on Sunday.

Short score

Australia women: 173 for five out of 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27)

India women: 177 for three in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Schutt 1/26)

,

advertisement