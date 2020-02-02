advertisement

Hell0, and welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the T20 international match between Indian women and Australian women at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

LIVE UPDATES

India women 16/2 WICKET for Australia! Tayla Vlaeminck strikes in her first round! Jemimah Rodrigues’ wrinkle fight is over. A leading edge flies directly to Nicola Carey as the third man. After 15 runs in the first round, the Indian women lost 1 to 2 in the next 12 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur complements Smriti Mandhana with the team that needs some stability.

India women 16/1 A close premiere of Ellyse Perry, which struck not least with the first bullet of her spell and removed Shafali Verma, who tried to maximize the field restrictions in the first six overs. After Megan Schutt’s expensive opening, Tayla Vlaeminck is involved in the attack.

India women 15/1 We only had seven balls in the game, but it was eventful: four, six and a wicket! Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana collected 15 runs on the first over, bowled by Megan Rubble, but Ellyse Perry defeated Shafali with the first ball of the second over, putting Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle.

Megan Schutt opens bowling for Australian women. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings for Indian women.

Play XIs

Australia women XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

India women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

To update: The Australian captain of the women’s team, Rachael Haynes, won the litter and was the first to choose the field.

