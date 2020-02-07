advertisement

The Indian women’s cricket team showed another listless stroke performance, with a second consecutive loss in the T20 triangle series. Four goals went to England on Friday.

Indian fighters sent into the bat area failed to capitalize on their starts when they fought six out of 20 overs to 123 with a 40-ball-45 win over Smriti Mandhana.

Natalie Sciver was chasing the overall score, scoring 124 for six with seven balls.

India women vs England women Scorecard

Scivers 50 out of 38 balls contained six hits on the fence and one six.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23) was outstanding with the ball, while Radha Yadav (1/24) also took two gates, but the amount on the board was simply not enough.

India had defeated England in their first T20 in the series.

India should deliver a better show after their disappointing racket show against Australia, which resulted in a four-goal loss in their last game, but Harmanpreet and Co. again fell short of expectations.

16-year-old Shafali Verma, who was touted as the next big thing in women’s cricket, continued her disappointing run with just nine balls. She was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone in the sixth.

Mandhana, who shattered seven fours and a maximum in her 40-ball innings, was the next when Amy Jones of Katharine Brunts delivery overtook her in the tenth.

Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet (14) had good starts just to throw them away.

While Jemimah was behind Anya Shrubsole’s delivery, Brunt sent Veda Krishnamurthy (2) to pack with great difficulty.

Harmanpreet crossed the 100 mark before becoming the second victim of Shrubsole. A ball later, Taniya Bhatia was back in the hut.

Shrubsole turned 31 for their three

India will face Australia on February 8.

Brief Scores: India Women: 123 for 6 out of 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/31); England women: 124 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Natalie Sciver 50; Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23).

