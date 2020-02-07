advertisement

Hello and welcome to the fourth match of the T20 Tri-Nation series for women, which will feature Indian women versus English women in Melbourne.

Mandhana dropped from Wyatt to 37! It was a difficult chance as the ball came from Mandhana’s racket hard and fast.

IND-W 39-1 in 6 overs: Part of the momentum has weakened from the Indian innings, and Sophie Ecclestone has also given Shafali Verma’s wicket to the English women. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batsman with Smriti Mandhana on December 31st.

IND-W 32-0 in 4 overs: Smriti Mandhana lashes the ball across the center line to finish the fourth. She is 25 years old and the Indian women have had a solid start. Freya Davies is in the attack for English women.

IND-W 6-0 in 1 about: Confident start from young Shafali to reach the end. She smashes a long ball for four.

Nat Sciver has the new ball and will roll with the duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

India women innings

Both teams make a change from their previous meeting in Canberra. Arundhati Reddy and Freya Davies come to their respective XIs.

To update: The captain of England, Heather Knight, won the litter and decided to roll first.

Play XIs

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

England women: Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies

,

