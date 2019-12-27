advertisement

A California woman was driven by the direction of a McDonald’s local received more than one side of fries when ordering her lunch, when she killed “helping me” with a car employee.

The employee, who received the message loud and clear, called police after the woman gave the McDonald’s employee a vehicle license plate and asked the worker to conceal it, according to a post by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a police investigation, police discovered that the woman was traveling with a man who had a history of abuse, and that the man had previously threatened the woman with a gun and forced her to direct the man to see his family on vacation.

The woman, who went to use the restroom, tried to make an order on the front desk, though the man she was with stopped her, making her use the machine.

It was there that the woman sent subtle but clear messages to the employee defending the words “help me,” according to police.

Police later arrived and McDonald’s employees helped identify the man, who was later arrested. The man was also in possession of an illegal firearm in his vehicle.

He faces charges including criminal intimidation, theft of firearms, possession of a firearm by a detained person. His bail is set at $ 360,000.

It was a lucky place for the woman, too, as the McDonald’s she chose is a Safe Place certified restaurant, meaning they are certified to help “young people in need of immediate help and safety” .

According to a post on the restaurant’s website, the mission of safe spaces is to provide places where young people can go when they need a safe place. “We are proud of our team that have done their part to be a safe place!” Golden State McDonald’s said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to our team for the proper treatment, and to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who are constantly serving and protecting our community! We are proud to be in support of a Safe Place and all of our law enforcement forces! Thank you for all the community support and please always be safe and aware! “

