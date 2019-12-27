advertisement

Many people will have one or two anecdotes to illustrate why women live longer than men, but the gap in life expectancy has closed over the past two decades, according to new Department of Health statistics.

Irish women lived an average of 5.3 years longer than men in 1997. However, this gap in life expectancy had closed to 3.6 years by 2017, as the numbers show.

Health in Ireland Key Trends 2019 statistics show that overall people live longer and life expectancy has increased by almost two and a half years since 2007.

This increase was due to a decrease in mortality rates and improvements in healthcare that give people better chances of survival in diseases like heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Life expectancy at birth was 80.4 years for men and 84 years for women, the smallest gender gap since the 1950s.

According to statistics, women at the age of 65 were not only longer than men, but also healthier than their male colleagues.

Irish men have had a life expectancy that is more than a year higher than the European Union average over the past ten years.

Statistics show that despite the recent decline after France and Sweden, Ireland still has the third highest birth rate in the EU. The counties with the lowest fertility rates were Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny.

Four out of five Irish rated their own health as good or very good, the highest in the EU. Higher income people reported better health outcomes than low income households, according to the numbers.

