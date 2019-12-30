advertisement

Women report two attempted abductions, robberies with similar suspects in Victoria

The descriptions of the suspects are similar in both incidents

The Victoria Police Department is seeking help and warning the public following two separate incidents in the city center on Sunday morning, at least one of which was reported as an attempted abduction.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after 3am, a man approached a woman from behind, near the intersection of Blanshard and Johnson Roads. The man kidnapped the woman and tried to force her to go with him.

The woman was able to flee and reported the incident to police as an attempted robbery.

Then, around 11am yesterday, police were called to Bastion Square, where a woman reported being abducted and threatened when she returned to her vehicle. The woman told police that a man she did not know approached her from behind, “grabbed her, put a knife on her and told her she had to go with him.”

The woman separated from the man and fled. She had no physical injuries. Police were unable to locate a suspect in the area.

She described the suspect as a 45-year-old Caucasian, wearing a long black trench coat, dark sunglasses and a black ground. He had long hair worn on a pony tail. It was simply reported that the suspect “walked with a slight limb” and spoke with a French Canadian accent.

The suspect described in the early morning incident (File # 19-56129) has similarities to the suspect described in the Bastion Square incident (File # 19-56157).

Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information on each incident is encouraged to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Spotters at 1-800-222-8477.

