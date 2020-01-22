advertisement

As winter unfolds, you can find young and old alike looking for ice, lacing their skates and grabbing their sticks, hoping to play a game of hockey.

Madison Gardner was in Traverse City at the Center Ice Arena to learn how this sport empowers local women.

One of these women is Traverse City’s female hockey organizer, Joelle Beaudoin. She said, “There is something to play as a team and as a family and once you play with a team, you are friends with them for life.”

advertisement

She inspired many young girls to start their hockey careers at the Traverse City Ice Center. Young girls like Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn is in fifth grade at Cherry Hill and is confident and proud of her sport. She said, “I would say it’s a really fun sport and I’m not surprised that a lot of people want to play it.”

These young athletes are not alone either, they are just the starting point for a lifetime of female athletes in the region.

Traverse City female hockey co-director Keanna Carboneau said, “Can girls do what they want? In my opinion, yes. I think so because you can’t believe you can do something, but if you decide and try your best, anything is possible. “

The sport leaves a lasting impression on young women who can follow them off the ice and in life. The Traverse City Women’s Club hockey team is showing women of all ages, shapes and athletic abilities that a real win does not always appear on a scoreboard.

Many women who play have started late in the game and wish they would have started earlier. Joelle started later, but today is part of her life. She said, “I started playing when I was probably in the early 20s, so I didn’t grow up playing hockey and just the passion of being there and playing an intense sport. It’s sort of one of my things. “

The goal here is not always to score. These ladies try their luck, create a community and of course, enjoy a little friendly competition.

To learn more about the Traverse City Ice Arena Center, click here.

To learn more about the program, click here.

advertisement