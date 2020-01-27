advertisement

CHELSEA, QUE. – Will there ever be a time when every leadership race does not require a “woman” candidate, mainly to make the party look inclusive? In other words, will women in politics and women in leadership ever become routine enough to be invulnerable – the candidates judged on their merits, not as part of a political subcategory, not as signs of the virtuous ambitions of the party them?

Maybe, but we’re not there yet. In fact, in some areas, we seem to be retreating.

The ongoing race of Conservative leadership that is unfolding offers mixed signals, but generally suggests that women are still outsiders at the heart of political power. So far, only one woman has cast her name, conservative MP for Sarnia-Lambton, Marilyn Gladu. Despite an impressive career as a professional engineer for Dow Chemical, an attractive honesty and a proven ability to work across party lines, no one but nobody expects her to win.

She is a relatively newcomer, first elected in 2015. She has not had a particularly high profile as a critic of her party’s science; in fact, she and her Liberal counterpart, former Science Minister Kirsty Duncan, privately agreed to work together instead of shouting at each other along the way. It has shown a range of independent but in quiet ways – criticizing the Harper government’s decision to eliminate long-form registration and supporting Liberal movements to disturb federal scientists silenced by Harper’s factotum.

She has favored House with Strange Poetry and is featured at a 2016 Conservative convention in Vancouver dressed as the Grim Reaper – an extremely unusual attempt to get her colleagues to shed the “darkness and doom” of their loss the last. She has a black belt on Tae Kwon Do and two grown daughters.

And her professional resume clearly outperforms that of some of her high-profile rivals (particularly Pierre Poilievre, until he came out of the race last week) and that of former leader Andrew Scheer: she was engineering director for Suncor, chairman of the Canadian Association of Chemical Engineers, a member of the dean’s advisory committee at Queen’s University, and, during her time with Dow, she traveled the world overseeing the company’s 250 operations.

It can still dazzle. Or she could – like a Belinda Stronach with no family money – light up. She can mostly run to improve her profile as many second-level candidates do. She may not be able to raise $ 300,000 and find 3000 cross-Canada signatures by March 25 to enable her to stay in the race. That could leave the party without any women candidates that would be difficult but hardly unprecedented.

