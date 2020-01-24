advertisement

AUGUSTA, Georgia (AP) – Mothers came to the defense of a mother who said that she had been asked to cover herself while breastfeeding inside a Chick-fil-A in Georgia.

Mothers held a “nurse” at a fast food restaurant near Augusta, reported The Augusta Chronicle.

Samantha McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter in a cabin with her 9-year-old niece at the restaurant when a manager approached. McIntosh says the manager told him they had a complaint and asked him to cover up.

“And now, with half the restaurant watching this scene unfold, including my young niece, I have a decision to make,” McIntosh posted on Facebook. “So I quickly unlock and tell the manager I’m going to finish feeding her later … but as I sit there in this family restaurant, I start to simmer. I admit it. I got angry. “

A spokesperson for the Georgia-based company said in an email that the franchise operator had apologized to McIntosh.

“I am truly sorry for the experience Ms. McIntosh had at our restaurant,” said Jason Adams, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Mullins Crossing, in a statement released to The Associated Press on Friday.

“I asked him to apologize personally. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment to all of our customers, ”said Adams.

Jessica Gaugush, who helped organize “the nurse”, which was held on Tuesday, said whoever complained about the problem in the first place “was part of the problem”.

“We need to normalize breastfeeding and make sure people are as comfortable as possible with moms who are feeding their children as they see fit,” Gaugush told the newspaper.

